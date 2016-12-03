Church Services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 4th December. Second Sunday of Advent. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Dr Christine O’Dowd Smyth. Hymns: 161, 125 (omit v2), 381 to tune 493, 136. Communion setting: William Mathias Communion anthem: Ave verum corpus - Gounod. Voluntary: Avon himmel hooch - Bach. Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SECOND SUNDAY OF ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Ives: Missa Brevis, Vaughan Williams: Come my way, my truth, my life, Bairstow: Let all mortal flesh keep silence, Preacher: The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A., Prebendary of Stagonil. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gaudete Singers IGRS Memorial Service installation of The Revd C.W.L. McCauley as Prebendary of Mulhuddart. Responses: Jones, Psalm: 23, Weelkes: The Short Service, Sweelinch: Gaude et laetare, Preacher: The Revd P.A. Harvey, M.A., Prebendary of Stagonil. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. COMPLINE is sung at 17.30 on Tuesday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough 10am at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Kilnamanagh National School Nativity Play)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Saturday - Informal Service for Children with their Parents/Guardians at Inch Parish Church 6.00pm. Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1), St. Brigid’s,Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St.Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray The Second Sunday of Advent 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2. No evening service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 8th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Canon Robert Warren. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 7th December at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion-St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Advent 2: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Advent 2: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 4th December (2nd Sunday in Advent) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am The Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 4th Dec 8am and 12 noon Holy Communion; 10.30am All Age Gift service and Holy Baptism. Thursday 8th Dec 10.30am Holy Communion followed by Pop-In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Santry (St Pappan) Advent 2: 10.00 Eucharist

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries MP 12 noon S Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion 3.00 p.m. Kenure, Rush - Service to mark 150th Anniversary of Kenure Church - preacher The Most Rev M.G.StA.Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin ALL WELCOME

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: boys and men. Darke in E. Stainer: How beautiful upon the mountains. 6pm Choral Evensong: sung by a consort. Lassus: Magnificat Primi Toni. Gibbons: This is the record of John.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 Holy Communion 11.30 Holy Communion 6.00 Sunday Evening Together

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 4th December - 2nd Sunday of Advent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 7th December: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00am Holy Communion, 10.30 Messy Church Christingle Service. Wednesday 10.30am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Morning Prayer Rev. Canon Robert Warren.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 4th December - The Second Sunday of Advent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 7th December - 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of the 560 congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). Rev John Faris. All Welcome

Arklow Sunday 4th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. Rev William Montgomery. All Welcome. For more details, visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. Rev Stephen Rea. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Rev Katherine Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches Group of 4 Presbyterian Churches in the Clones Area -Newbliss, Co. Monaghan at 11am and Stonebridge, Co. Monaghan at 12:15pm. Ballyhobbridge, Co. Fermanagh (meets on 2nd and 4th Sunday); Clones, Co. Monaghan (meets on 2nd and 4th Sunday). For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/ or telephone the minister, Rev Stanley Stewart, at 047 52840 or 086 8044 994.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev David Bruce. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -Check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church -located in the centre of Bailieborough -starts at 10am.

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am (with communion) and 5pm (at Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are very welcome. Advance notice, no morning service on Sunday 11th December, instead is annual Carol Service at 3.30pm. Visitors very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am (with communion) and 5pm (at Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre, (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park Advent 10.30am Morning Worship with Holy Communion - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Neville Wilson. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mrs. Valerie Jennings.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Holy Communion - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm -1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Dundrum 11.00am United Service with Holy Communion - Rev Stephen Taylor

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am All Age Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am All Age Worship - Dr Vandan Ward

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork 1st Sunday Only Service 10.45am.All are Welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie