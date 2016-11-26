Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 27th November. First Sunday of Advent. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Jim Wallace / Preacher The Dean Hymns: 496, 126, 119, 130. Communion anthem: O Thou the Central Orb - Wood. Voluntary: Finale from Grand Piece Symphonique - Franck 4pm. Remembrance Service for those who have died by suicide. Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) Byrd: Mass for Four Voices, Psalm: 122, Palestrina: Canite tuba in Sion, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., Dean and Ordinary. 15.15 ADVENT PROCESSION sung by the Cathedral Choir (Schola Mens voices) - Palestrina: Canite tuba in Sion, Cooper: Come my way, Sweelinck: Gaude et laetare, Weelkes: Hosanna to the Son of David, Victoria: Ave Maria 8, MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Holy Communion)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. MP (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (1), St. Saviour’s,Arklow 11.30am. MP (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. All Age Worship with Girls Brigade Boys Brigade Enrolment , St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray Advent Sunday, 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2; 7pm Classics by Candlelight, Music for String Quartet, tickets 10 available from the Parish Office 2862968

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Family Service. Thursday 1st December - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am. Saturday 3rd December - Concert by Move4Parkinson’s Voices of Hope Dublin Choir at 5pm in the Church. Bookings (01) 2950060.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Service of Advent Readings Carols. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 30th November at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Service St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Holy Communion. Preacher, Rev. Eoghan Heaslip. Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) Advent 1: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Advent 1: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 27th November (1st Sunday of Advent) 10.30am Morning Prayer

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am Advent Service with Holy Baptism

Rathfarnham Parish Holy Communion 8am; Parish Communion 10.30am; Holy Communion 12 noon. Thursday Holy Communion 10.30am followed by tea/coffee at Pop-In. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Church 11.00am - Refer St Philip’s Church; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Advent 1: 10.00 Morning Prayer

Skerries /Rush / Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush MP 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries Holy Communion 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan MP

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. Saturday 10 December 15.00 Cantoir Choir Carols.

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 Sunday 27 November 2016 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: boys and men. Wood in the Phrygian Mode. Wood: O thou, the central orb. 6pm Advent Procession: girls and men. All welcome.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Service of the Word

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist (and Sunday School). Preacher, the Rector. 12.00 St Catherine’s National School Fair, Donore Avenue. Saturday 10 December 15.00 Church of South India Carols.

St Columba’s College 10am Morning Prayer. Preacher: Mr. Michael Briggs, (Christian Aid).

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 27th November - Advent Sunday: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Service of Advent Readings Carols.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.00am - Advent Carol Service (joint service)

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 27th November - The First Sunday of Advent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am A service of carols, poetry and readings for Advent. All welcome. Wednesday, 30th November - St.Andrew: 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of the 560 congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). Rev John Faris. All Welcome

Arklow Sunday 27th 10.00am. Sunday School Sunday. Footprints Christian book shop in the hall after the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer. All Age Service.Everyone welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. Rev William Montgomery. All Welcome. For more details, visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. Rev Stephen Rea. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church Rathgar, Dublin 6 11am at corner of Highfield Road and Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Rev Katherine Meyer

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Mr. Theo Douglas. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -Check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church -located in the centre of Bailieborough -starts at 10am.

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. morning worship 10am led by Rev. Christy Irwin. All are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the service.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough 10am at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Ann Street, Wexford Town. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Ashtown 6.30pm Monthly Meeting in Royal Canal Community Centre, Ashtown with Rev Dr Laurence Graham. All Welcome.

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Onye Friday Obasi

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Advent Sunday, Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Karen Spence. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Brian Griffin.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. 3.00pm Margaretholme, Sandymount - Rev Dudley Cooney. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness, Abbey Street.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park.

Dundrum 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Stephen Taylor. 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Stephen Taylor

Gorey 10.30am, Service with Holy Communion, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan Advent Sunday. 10.00am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Advent, Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

UNITARIAN

Limerick City Limerick Unitarian Fellowship welcomes All, this coming Sunday, 27th November at 11 a.m. Pam McCarthy is leading the service with her address, Thoughts on the New Testament.... Where LSP, OConnell Avenue..

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie