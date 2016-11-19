Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 20th November. The Kingship of Christ . 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Family Service with The Dean. Hymns: 20, 263, 94, 431. The Trinity Gospel Choir. 4pm. Remembrance Service for Children at Rest. Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Family Service and Holy Baptism Rev. Robert Warren. 7.00pm Caf Church. Wed 23rd November at 10.00am Holy Communion.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SUNDAY NEXT BEFORE ADVENT THE KINGSHIP OF CHRIST 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Ives: Missa Brevis, Brahms: How lovely are thy dwellings fair, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: The Ven. R.W. Carney, B.A., M.Div., Prebendary of Taney. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Annual Huguenot Commemoration Responses: Shephard, Kelly in C, Psalm: 104, Mathias: Let the people praise Thee O God, Preacher: The Ven. R.W. Carney, B.A., M.Div., Prebendary of Taney. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Cathedral will be closed for graduation ceremonies on Saturday 19 November. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 20th November - Christ the King: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 23rd November: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (2), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 8.00p.m. Late Evening Office, St. Thomas’.

Christ Church Bray 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11 am Family Service with Girls Brigade Enrolment ;7pm Evening Prayer. **Sunday 27th November, 7pm, Classics By Candlelight, Music for String Quartet, tickets 10 available from the Parish Office 2862968**

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 2. Thursday 24th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. Preacher-Richard Dring. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age SOW. Preacher, Derek Singleton. Reading: John 1: 1-18. Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) Christ the King: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Christ the King: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 20th November 10.30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am The Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Holy Communion 8am; A C E service 10.30am; Holy Communion 12 noon. Thursday Holy Communion 10.30am followed by tea/coffee at Pop - In. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Santry (St Pappan) Christ the King: 10.00 Eucharist

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries MP 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 23rd 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: girls and men. Langlais: Messe Solennelle. Mendelssohn: Above all praise. No Choral Evensong.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion

St Columba’s College 8pm Hymns of Praise Service, with Mr.Noel Coldrick

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 22nd 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion for the Feast of Christ the King: Rev Canon Dr W.J Marshall. Wednesday 10.30 Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Cathy Hallissey.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 20th November - The Kingship of Christ; 9.00am Holy Communion; Holy Communion. Wednesday, 23rd November, 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of the 560 congregations around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). Rev John Faris. All Welcome

Arklow Sunday 20th 10.00am. Rev. Terry Price. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, County Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 midday at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. Rev William Montgomery. All Welcome. For more details, visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cahirpresbyterian

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. Rev Stephen Rea. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Rev Katherine Meyer

Clongriffin, Dublin Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. Our church is located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. All are Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and everyone is welcome; whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church ...or you are simply interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more...

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Mr Jacob Reynolds (Irish Bible Institute). We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -Check out our Facebook page for regular updates: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniscorthy Presbyterian Church, Co Wexford 10:30am. Rev David Conkey. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am. Located 5km north of Bailieborough town. All are welcome. Trinity Presbyterian Church -located in the centre of Bailieborough -starts at 10am.

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

KELLS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. irwin. All are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches). Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough 10am at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am at Little William Street, (off York Street) Cork City. Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All are welcome. Visit our new website: www.presbyteriancork.com

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

Wexford Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev David Conkey. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). Home Mission Sunday 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Des Bain. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Des Bain.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Home Mission Sunday, Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Morning Worship - Mr Trevor Peare. 11.30am Elevate Caf-style service

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Mrs Val Galloway

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Rosemary Lindsay

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Dr Shelagh Waddington

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Thanksgiving Day 24 Nov Service 8pm (No Wed Testimony Meeting this week) Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service-1st Sunday Only 10.45am.All are Welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie