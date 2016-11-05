Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin Sunday 6th November, The Third Sunday Before Advent. 11.00, The Cathedral Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir. Eucharist setting: Mozart, Spatzenmesse KV 220. Psalm: 17:1-9. Motet: Brahms, Ach, arme Welt. 15.30 Choral Evensong, sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Smith. Canticles: Gibbons, Short Service. Psalm: 40. Anthem: Shappard, In manus tuas. Tuesday 8th November. 18:00, Compline sung by a consort of Cathedral Lay Vicars Choral. Wednesday 9th November. 18:00, Choral Evensong, sung by the Girl Choristers. Responses: Plainsong. Canitcles: Bairstow in Eb. Psalm: 67. Anthem: Parry, He delivereth the poor. Thursday 10th November. 18:00, Choral Evensong, sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Byrd. Canticles: Byrd, Short Service. Psalm: 98. Anthem: Mundy, O Lord, the maker. Saturday 12th November. 17:00, Compline sung by a consort of Cathedral Lay Vicars Choral. Morning Prayer: Monday to Friday at 10.00am. Evening Prayer: Monday to Friday at 5.00pm. Lunchtime Eucharist: Monday to Friday at 12.45pm in the Lady Chapel. For further information on services and worship resources and to view services on the webcast, log on to www.christchurchdublin.ie. For general information please ring the cathedral office on: (01)6778099.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 6th November. Third Sunday before Advent. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Jim Wallace. Hymns: 683, 270, 422, 7. Communion setting: Eric Sweeney. Communion anthem: ‘Locus Iste’- Bruckner. Voluntary: Marche Romaine - Gounod. Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Gentlement of the Cathedral Choir Philippe de Monte: Missa Si ambulavero, Byrd: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: The Revd T.C. Kinahan, M.A., Prebendary of Monmohenock. 15.15 REQUIEM EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Consort Commemoration of the Faithful Departed Requiem: Durufl. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Cathedral will be closed for graduation ceremonies on Saturday 5 November. Friday 11 at 18.15 Choral Concert with Saint Patricks Cathedral Choir Organ: Lux Aeterna, Music for Remembrance. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick Sunday 6th November: The Third Sunday before Advent. 11.15am: Sung Eucharist (Rite 2) - Parade Service. Hymns: 635, 672, 529. Psalm: 17 vv 1-9. Service: The Salisbury Service - Ives. Anthems: In paradisum - Faure; The souls of the righteous - Marchant. Postlude: Piece heroique - Franck.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1), St. Brigid’s,Kilbride 10am.MP (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 3.00p.m. Ecumenical Churchyard Service, St. Brigids

Christ Church Bray Sunday 6th November, 3rd Sunday before Advent. 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2 with dedication of the organ, guest preacher Ven. Gordon Linney; 7.30pm An Evening of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the restoration of the organ at Christ Church Bray. Admission free, all welcome.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 10th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age SOW. Preacher, David Williams. Theme: Your Kingdom Come Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) 3rd before Advent: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) 3rd before Advent: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 6th November (3rd Sunday before Advent) 10 30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am Morning Prayer

Sandford Church 10.00am - Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) 3rd before Advent: 10.00 Eucharist

Skerries / Rush/ Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries Family Service 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 9th 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: girls and men. Mozart: Coronation Mass. Stanford: A Song of Wisdom. 6pm Choral Evensong: boys and men. Dyson in D. Bainton: And I saw a new heaven.

St Brigids Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 6th November: 3rd Sunday before Advent. Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Preacher The Revd. Canon Dr Billy Marshall. www.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 8th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Michael’s Church, Pery Square, Limerick 10am Morning Prayer.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Morning Prayer

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 6th November - The Third Sunday before Advent - All Saints and Remembrance Sunday: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Baptism. Wednesday 9th November: 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 6th 10.00am United Appeal Sunday. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome to our service at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh No Service on 6th November. Services are held at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.The Very Reverend Dr.John Dunlop.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church -Scots Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Rev Katherine Meyer.

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No Service on 6th November. Services are held at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre; with communion. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am. As distinct from Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough, which starts at 10am. All welcome

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

Glennan Presbyterian Church, County Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am (with communion) and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am (with communion) and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm. Rev Stanley Stewart. All welcome. For more information on the 3 other churches in the group, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown, Co Armagh First Portadown Presbyterian Church meets at 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches), molly706yahoo.com -Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 11am. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information on the 3 other churches in the group, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough 10am at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Andrew Dougherty. 4.00pm Songs of Praise

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Charles Payne. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Holy Communion Service - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness.

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Dundrum 11.00am Joint Circuit Meeting in Dundrum - Rev Stephen Taylor and Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am All Age Worship - Rev Dr John Parkin

Rathgar 11.00am Joint Circuit Meeting in Dundrum - Rev Stephen Taylor and Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am All Age Worship - Rev Dr John Parkin

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am.All are Welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie