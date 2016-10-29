Church services

CATHEDRALS

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublib Sunday 30th October, The Fourth Sunday before Advent, 11.00am The Cathedral Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir. Eucharist setting: Darke, in F. Psalm: 32, 1-8. Motet: Byrd, Ave Verum. 15.30pm Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir. Canticles: Howells, Collegium Regale. Psalm: 22. Anthem: Howells, Like as the Hart. Tuesday 1st November, Feast of All Saints. 18.00pm, Solemn Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Choir. Eucharist Setting: Victoria, O quam gloriosum. Psalm: 150. Motets: Byrd, Propers for the Feast of All Saints. Wednesday 2nd Novemeber, No Choral Evensong The Girl Choristers are on Half Term. Thursday 3rd November, Feast of St. Malachy. 18.00pm, Bilingual Choral Evensong sung by the Cathedral Choir. Responses: Rose. Psalm: Se an tiarna maoire. Canticles: Bremner, Caintici Mhuire is Shimeoin. Anthem: Bremner, Hymn to St. Malachy (World Premiere). Saturday 5th November, 17.00pm, Compline sung by a consort of Cathedral Lay Vicars Choral. Morning Prayer: Monday to Friday at 10.00am. Evening Prayer: Monday to Friday at 5.00pm. Lunchtime Eucharist: Monday to Friday at 12.45pm in the Lady Chapel. For further information on services and worship resources and to view services on the webcast, log on to www.christchurchdublin.ie. For general information please ring the cathedral office on: (01)6778099.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 30th October. Fourth Sunday before Advent. 8.30am Holy Communion. 10.00am Family Service and Baptism with The Dean. Hymns Trinity Gospel Choir. Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by Voorburgs Vocaal Ensemble Peeters: Missa in honorem Sancti Josephi, Psalm: 119, Bednall: The souls of the righteous, Preacher: The Revd M.D. Gardner, M.A., Prebendary of Maynooth. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by Voorburgs Vocaal Ensemble Responses: Smith, Hayo Boerema, Psalm: 149, Martin: A song of the new Jerusalem, Preacher: The Revd M.D. Gardner, M.A., Prebendary of Maynooth. EVENING PRAYER is said at 17.30 on Monday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Tuesday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Tuesday and Thursday. The Cathedral will be closed for graduation ceremonies on Saturday 5 November. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick 1900 Evening Prayer. (No morning service - United Service in St Michael’s Church, Pery Square at 10.30am).

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. Service of the Word, St. Brigid’s,Kilbride 10am. Service of the Word, St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am.Service of the Word.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Al Saints; 7pm Evening Service

Cork Carrigaline Union. 11am-United Eucharist Service St Mary Carrigaline. 7pm-Service of Wholeness Healing St Johns Monkstown.

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Service of the Word. Preacher, Bert Van Embden. Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) 4th before Advent: NO SERVICE. United worship in Glasnevin at 11.30.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) 4th before Advent: 11.30 Eucharist of All Saints

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 30th October (4th Sunday before Advent) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Mullagh Parish Church United Service for the Bailieborough Group of Parishes at 10:30am. As with all of our services this is open to anyone and everyone. Our key reading will be Exodus 16:2-17.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) 4th before Advent: NO SERVICE. United worship in Glasnevin at 11.30.

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 11.00 Holmpatrick Skerries Combined Service of Holy Communion for the whole Parish. No Service in Kenure or Balbriggan today

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 2nd 10am Holy Communion.

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 All Saints. 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: Consort. Byrd: Mass for four voices. Tye: Hail, glorious spirits. 6pm Solemn Evensong: Consort. Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni. Dering: Gaudent in coelis. Wednesday All Souls 7.30pm Solemn Eucharist: Chamber Choir. Victoria: Missa pro Defunctis.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Service of the Word

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 30th October - All Saints Sunday: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 2nd November: All Souls Day: Requiem Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 1st 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of Healing and Wholeness, 4.00 pm Service of Remembrance of Loved Ones. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion

St Michael’s Church, Pery Square, Limerick 10.30am United Service for Limerick City Parish - Eucharist.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion - Commemoration Eucharist for Parishioners who have died over the past year.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 30th October - The Fourth Sunday before Advent: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Morning Prayer. Wednesday, 2nd November: 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of church services around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday Service at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 30th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh United Family Service at 11:30am. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 11am. Rev Katherine Meyer. Known locally as Christ Church, United Presbyterian and Methodist, Sandymount Green, Dublin 4. All Welcome.

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan United Family Service at 11:30am at Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co. Ferrmanagh (5 min from Clones). Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, County Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, County Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, County Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, County Cork Rev W Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) County Cavan 11:15am. As distinct from Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough, which starts at 10am. All welcome

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

First Portadown, County Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridget’s School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Mr David Appleton. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Mr David Appleton. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan United Family Service at 11:30am at Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co. Ferrmanagh (15 min from Newbliss). Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information, contact the minister in charge of vacancy; Rev Molly Deatherage (Ballina, Ballymote and Killala Presbyterian Churches), molly706yahoo.com -Tel: 086 0330 196

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan United Family Service at 11:30am at Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co. Fermanagh (15 min from Stonebridge). Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough 10am at Virginia Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris. We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org

METHODIST

Ashtown Monthly meeting at 6.30pm in Royal Canal Community Centre, Ashtown with Rev Dr Laurence Graham. All welcome

Blanchardstown Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Joy Varghese.

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Family Service - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mrs. Caroline ODonnell-Keturakiene. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Neville Wilson. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Bill Reidy.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Morning Worship - Mr Neil Payne. 11.30am Contemporary Worship - Mr Stuart Blythman

Gorey 10.30am Service with Holy Communion, Rev. Eric Duncan. 7.30pm. Praise Service, Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 11.00am Joint Harvest Thanksgiving Service with Lucan and Tallaght in Lucan Methodist Church - Rev Katherine Kehoe

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev John Parkin

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.00am Joint Harvest Thanksgiving Service with Tallaght and Lucan in Lucan Methodist Church - Rev Katherine Kehoe

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am All are Welcome.

UNITARIAN

Limerick City Limerick Unitarian Fellowship Service to be held this Sunday, 30th October at 11 a.m. at LSP Educate Together school , OConnell Avenue. Led by David Lee, address Give Us This Day, Our Daily Health Tea/coffee to be served thereafter. ALL are most Welcome

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Bantry: Christian Fellowship Church 2nd Tuesday at 6pm. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie