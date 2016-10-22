Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral The Twenty Second Sunday in Trinity. The Cathedral Choirs are on Half Term Until Sunday 30th October. Sunday 23rd December, 11.00am The Cathedral Eucharist sung by the Cathedral Consort. Eucharist setting: Byrd, Mass for Four Voices. Psalm: 84 17. Motet: Gibbons, Almighty and Everlasting God. Morning Prayer: Monday to Friday at 10.00am. Evening Prayer: Monday to Friday at 5.00pm. The Lunchtime Eucharist: Monday to Friday at 12.45pm in the Lady Chapel. For further information on services and worship resources and to view services on the webcast, log on to www.christchurchdublin.ie. For general information please ring the cathedral office on: (01)6778099.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford .Sunday 23rd October. Fifth Sunday before Advent. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Dr Christine ODowd Smyth. Preacher The Revd Jim Wallace. Hymns: 10, 259, 429, 712. Communion anthem: O Thou the Central Orb - Wood. Voluntary: Finale from Grand Piece Symphonique - Franck Holy Communion Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Responses: Rose, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 113, Stanford: For lo I raise up, Preacher: The Revd I.P. Poulton, B.Sc., M.A., Prebendary of Tassagard. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) attended by members of the Past Choristers Association Responses: Rose, Stanford in C, Psalm: 149, Parry: Hear my words ye people, Preacher: The Revd I.P. Poulton, B.Sc., M.A., Prebendary of Tassagard. 20.00 Organ Recital by David Leigh, Assistant Organist, Saint Patricks Cathedral (Chorale-Fantasia on Hallelujah Gott zu loben) MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer) Monamolin 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. Service of the Word, St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. MP (2).

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. All Age Worship, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. All Age Worship, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church Bray 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Family Service; 7pm Evening Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer/Family Service 2. Thursday 27th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Morning Prayer Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 26th October at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All Age Service. Preacher-Richard Dring. www.carrigalineunion.org

Deansgrange, Co Dublin Parish of Kill O’ the Grange, Service times: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am All Age Holy Communion. Preacher, Rev. Patrick McGlinchey. Reading: Luke 18: 9-14. Creche and children’s programme available. Everyone welcome. www.kotg.ie

Finglas (St Canice) 5th before Advent: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) 5th before Advent: 11.30 Eucharist

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 23rd October (3rd Sunday before Advent) 10 30 am Morning Prayer

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) 5th before Advent: 10.00 Morning Prayer

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush MP 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries Holy Communion 12 noon S Georges Balbriggan MP

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 26th 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: boys and men. Haydn: Missa Sancti Nicolai. Lloyd: View me, Lord. 6pm Solemn Evensong: girls and men. Dyson in F. Harris: Holy is the true light.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30am Morning Prayer

St Columba’s College 10am Holy Communion (Preacher: the Chaplain).

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 23rd October - 5th Sunday before Advent: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 26th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 25th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Nigel Pierpoint.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer, Preacher: Rev Joyce Rankin. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 23rd October - Thanksgiving for Harvest: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Harvest Eucharist; 3.00pm a traditional service of Holy Communion for retired members of the parish followed by afternoon tea. Wednesday 26th October - 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of church services around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 23rd 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina; with Sunday School at 11:30am -all welcome. Rev Molly Deatherage. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 11am at Christ Church, United Presbyterian and Methodist, Sandymount Green, Dublin 4, Rev Katherine Meyer. All Welcome.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev W Montgomery. We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Bailieborough, (Corglass) Co Cavan 11:15am, all welcome

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit our Facebook page to find out more. www.facebook.com/First-Monaghan-Presbyterian-Church

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan. Rev Stephen Mc Nie. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/glennan.church

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship - Communion Service - 10am, led by Rev. Christy Irwin. Visitors are very welcome. Tea/coffee served after the Service.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. Visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. With tea and coffee after the service. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Bray 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church, County Cavan 10am at Bailieborough, Co. Cavan. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. Brian Callan. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Bill Reidy.

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson