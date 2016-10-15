Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE TWENTY-FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Berkeley: Missa Brevis, Berkeley: The Lord is my shepherd, Mawby: Ave Verum corpus, Preacher: The Revd R. Warren, M.A., Prebendary of Tipperkevin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Annual Swift Commemoration Responses: Sumsion, Howells in B minor, Psalm: 84, Howells: Behold O God our defender, Address: Professor Moyra Haslett, Queens University Belfast. 20.00 Organ Recital by David Leigh, Assistant Organist, Saint Patricks Cathedral, Dublin (Chorale-Fantasia on Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme) MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Morning Worship - Service of the Word. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (2), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s,Arklow 11.30am. HC (2). Friday - Healer Prayer Service with the Laying on of Hands in St. Saviour’s Hall 2pm. followed with refreshments.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 8.00p.m. Evening Prayer, St. Thomas’.

Christ Church Bray Sunday 16th October, Trinity 21. 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2 with Holy Baptism; 7pm Praise Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 2. Thursday 20th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Mr Mervyn Nixon, Gideons International. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 19th October at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 21: 11.30 Eucharist. Friday 21st: 20.00 Harvest Thanksgiving. Preacher: Revd Lesley Robinson.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 21: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 16th October 4 pm Harvest Thanksgiving Service (All are welcome to attend)

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am The Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish Sunday 8am Holy Communion; 10.30am ACE Pet Service; 12 noon Holy Communion; Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion and Pop-In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Service.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 21: 10 Eucharist

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries MP 12 noon S Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 19th 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: girls and men. Sumsion in F. Harris: Strengthen ye the weak hands. 6pm Choral Evensong: boys and men. Nicholson in D flat. Byrd: Teach me, O Lord.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30am Holy Communion

St Columba’s College 8pm: Evening Prayer (Harvest Thanksgiving. Preacher: the Chaplain).

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 16th October - 21st Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 19th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sundymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, 3.30pm Harvest Thanksgiving Tue 19th 10am Holy Communion

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Morning Prayer Mr Mervyn Nixon, Gideons International.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Morning Prayer

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of church services around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Aghada, Co. Cork. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 16th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. Service begins at 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh No service on Sunday 16th October. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find out more information on Ballyhobridge and all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend Julian Hamilton.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No service in Clones on Sunday 16th October. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find our more information on Clones and all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am. Visitors are very welcome. Tea/coffee served afterwards.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, County Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm Rev. Jaeguen Bae (SCFS). All are welcome. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find out more information on Newbliss and all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

St Andrew’s, Bray, County Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mrs. Suzie Gallagher. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner.

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Mr. Gordon Irons

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am.All are welcome.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie