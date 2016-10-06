Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 9th October. Twentieth Sunday after Trinity 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant The Revd Jim Wallace. Hymns: 20, 104, 435,, 365. Communion anthem: O Lord, my God - Wesley Organ Voluntary: Bach Concerto in A minor mov.1 Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE TWENTIETH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Rose, Sumsion in G, Psalm: 46, Sumsion: They that go down to the sea in ships, Preacher: The Revd S.E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M., Prebendary of Wicklow. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Rose, Brewer in D, Psalm: 47, Bairstow: Save us O Lord, The Revd S.E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M., Prebendary of Wicklow. 20.00 Organ Recital by David Leigh, Assistant Organist, Saint Patricks Cathedral. (Chorale-Fantasia on Alle Menschen mussen sterben) MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cathedral will be closed for graduation ceremonies on Saturday 15 October. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick Sunday 9th October: Prisons Sunday (The Twentieth Sunday after Trinity). 11.15am: Choral Matins (Rite 2). Address by Mr John Lonergan (formerly Governor of Mountjoy Prison, Dublin). Responses: Ebdon. Canticles: Jubilate; Saviour of the World; Benedictus (Stanford in C). Anthem: Cantique de Jean Racine Faure. Psalm 111. Hymns 104, 97. Postlude: Wir glauben all an einen Gott (BWV 680) J.S. Bach.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Abington Church, Limerick 11am Morning Prayer.

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. Service of the Word, St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC(2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. Service of the Word. Please note that the candidates for confirmation this year will be confirmed by the Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough in Holy Trinity Church Castlemacadam (Avoca) at 11am.

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Harvest Thanksgiving, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Harvest Thanksgiving, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church 10.15am Family Harvest Gift Service Holy Baptism The Very Rev. Gary Paulson. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 12th October at 10.00am Matins.

Christ Church Bray 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Morning Prayer; 7pm Holy Communion 2.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Thursday 13th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 11am- Harvest Eucharist St Mary’s Carrigaline. Preacher- Revd John Tanner. 7pm- Harvest Choral Evensong St John’s Monkstown. Preacher-Revd David Bowles www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 20: NO SERVICE. United worship in Santry at 10 a.m.

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 9th October (20th Sunday after Trinity) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Harvest Thanksgiving

Rathfarnham Parish 9th Oct 8am and 12 noon Holy Communion; 10.30am Harvest Thanksgiving Communion. Preacher Rev. Trevor Holmes. 6pm Children and Youth Organisation’s Harvest Thanksgiving. Preacher: Rev Niall Stratford. Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion followed by tea/coffee at Pop-In.. We welcome you to join with us as we worship God.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Family Harvest Festival. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 20: 10.00 All-age Harvest Thanksgiving

Skerries/ Rush/ Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush MP 10 30 Holmpatrick Skerries Harvest Festival Holy Communion Mrs Jane Burns Christian Aid 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Harvest Festival MP Mrs Jane Burns Christian Aid.

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Morning Prayer, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 12th 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Morning Prayer

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 9th October - Harvest Thanksgiving: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. (Followed by the Harvest Lunch) Wednesday 12th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 11th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Harvest Festival. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Michael’s Church, Pery Square, Limerick 10am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am Harvest Thanksgiving The Very Rev. Gary Paulson.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Children’s Harvest Service

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Harvest Thanksgiving. Preacher: Gordon Linney. 7.00 p.m., A Late Evening Office

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information and for a full list of church services around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Aghada. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 9th 10.00am Pastor Nathan Duddy. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 10am Rev Christy Irwin. All are welcome. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find our more information on Ballyhobridge and indeed all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Harvest Thanksgiving Service.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 11am Rev Christy Irwin. All are welcome. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find our more information on Clones and indeed all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church

Findlaters Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Portadown, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. Our vision is to be a church that reaches out to the men and women of north County Wicklow with Christs transforming message of grace, love and forgiveness. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am and 5pm (Clongriffin). Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Mornng worship 10am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. All visitors are very welcome.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev Richard Houston. We are a growing family of Christians who come from a variety of different church backgrounds, traditions and nationalities. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit www.lpc.ie to find out more.

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm Rev Christy Irwin. All are welcome. Visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk to find our more information on Ballyhobridge and indeed all other Presbyterian churches in the immediate area.

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and 7pm at Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co Wicklow 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray. All Welcome. Visit our Facebook Page to find out more: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Bray

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No service on Sunday 9th October. Services are held at the nearby Ballyhobridge, Clones and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches at 10am, 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Christy Irwin. For more information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Harvest Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Canon Dr. Daniel Nuzum. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Tim Kingston. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. Brian Callan.

Gorey 10.30am. Harvest Service,Rev. Cheryl Patterson. 7.30pm. Harvest Praise Service. Rev. Alan Wardlow

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie