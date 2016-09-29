Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 2nd October. Nineteenth Sunday after Trinity. 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE NINETEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys, Girls Mens voices) Stanford in C, Arr. Archer: The Lords my shepherd, Durufl: Ubi caritas et amor, Rutter: A Gaelic Blessing, Preacher: The Revd P.K. McDowell, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of Clonmethan. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Responses: Shephard, Harwood in Ab, Bairstow: if the lord had not helped me, Preacher: The Revd P.K. McDowell, B.A., B.Th., Prebendary of Clonmethan. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Holy Communion HARVEST FESTIVAL

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 6th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am United Service of Harvest Thanksgiving The Very Rev. Leslie Forrest. 7.00pm Caf Church. Wed 5th October at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion with Holy Baptism St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Dedication Festival: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Dedication Festival: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 2nd October 10 30am Holy Communion

Rathfarnham Parish 2nd October 8am and 12 noon Holy Communion; 10.30am Morning Prayer with Holy Baptism. Thursday 10.30am Holy Communion followed by pop-in tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 0830. hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Samtry (St Pappan) Dedication Festival: 10.00 Eucharist

Sandford Church 10.00am - Harvest Thanksgiving with Holy Communion; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Skerries / Rush / Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries Family Service 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Harvest Thanksgiving, Wed 5th October 10am Holy Communion

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion HARVEST FESTIVAL 6.00pm Sunday Evening Together

St Columba’s College 10.00 am Morning Prayer. Installation of the Warden by the Visitor, Most Reverend Richard Clarke, Archbishop of Armagh.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 2nd October - 19th Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Preacher The Revd. Canon Billy Marshall. Wednesday 5th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 4th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 1030 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s 8.30am Holy Communion. 11.45am NO SERVICE.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Harvest Thanksgiving with Holy Communion

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Youth Harvest, Preacher, Philip McKinley. 7.00 p.m., Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of church services across the whole the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, County Cork 10am at Church Road, Aghada. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 2nd 10.00am. Aleida van der Flier. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Virginia Road, Bailieborough. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street; in the heart of Ballina. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend K P Meyer.Teaching Communion Service.Junior Church and Creche. All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am Howth Road, Clontarf. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, County Longford 10am. Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev. Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, County Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church

Findlater’s Church, Dublin City Also known as Abbey Presbyterian Church. 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. Our vision is to be a church that reaches out to the men and women of north County Wicklow with Christs transforming message of grace, love and forgiveness. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am with communion. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. No morning worship this Sunday. Instead is our Harvest Thanksgiving Service at 3.30pm. Preacher will be Rev, Stanley Stewart, Moderator of Presbytery and we also welcome members of Ballybay choir. There will refreshments afterwards in the Iona Hall. All visitors are most welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, County Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections, you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit our website to find out more www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am with communion. Rev. Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Mountmellick, and make him known through our worship, work and words.To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. You will find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, County Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Paul Steiner. Evening Harvest service at 7.00 p. m. Led by Rev. Sarah Marry. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. John Parkin.

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie