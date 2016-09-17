Church Services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 18th September. Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity . 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00.Holy Family Service with Bishop Michael A. Burrows. Trinity Gospel Choir. Hymns: 712, 518, 17, Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SEVENTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Vierne: Messe Solennelle, Dupr: O salutaris hostia, Laloux: Tantum ergo, Preacher: The Ven. G.L. Hastings, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Commemoration of the Battle of Britain Responses: Rose, Noble in B minor, Balfour Gardiner: Evening Hymn, Preacher: The Ven. G.L. Hastings, B.Th., M.A., Prebendary of Kilmactalway. 20.00 Organ Recital David Leigh (Assistant Organist, Saint Patricks Cathedral) Chorale-Fantasia on Freu dich sehr, meine Seele by Reger. SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 15.00 Choral Evensong and Installation of The Very Revd W.W. Morton as Dean of Saint Patricks Cathedral. The service is sung by the combined choirs of Saint Patricks Cathedral, Dublin and Saint Columbs Cathedral, Derry. Responses: Rose, Bruckner: Locus iste, Noble in B minor, Parry: I was glad. Preacher: The Revd M.S. Harte, M.A., formerly Prebendary of Howth and Archdeacon of Raphoe. MATINS is sung at 9.00 Monday to Friday. EVENSONG is sung at 17.30 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday. COMPLINE is sung at 17.30 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday and Saturday.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick Sunday 18th September: The Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity. 11.15am: Sung Eucharist (Rite One). Service: Sumsion in F. Anthems: King of glory, King of peace J.S. Bach arr Harris; I give to you a new commandment Nardone. Psalm: 113. Hymns: 8, 601, 81, 567. Postlude: Sonata No. I (i) - Guilmant. 1700 Choral Evensong with Installation of Rev Simon Lumby as Archdeacon of Limerick. Responses: Smith. Canticles: Parry in D. Anthem: Teach me, O Lord - Hilton. Psalm 128. Hymns 32, 639, 581. Postlude: Sonata No. 3 (i) - Mendelssohn.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Abington Church, Limerick 11am Morning Prayer.

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Holy Communion)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (2), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. MP (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. HC (2).

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Holy Communion Service 2. Thursday 22nd - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Nigel Pierpoint. 7.00pm Compline. Wed 21st October at 10.00am Matins.

Cork 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 17: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 17: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 18th September (17th Sunday after Trinity) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am Come C Sunday

Rathfarnham Parish 8am Holy Communion; 10.30 Come Celebrate Service followed by tea/coffee; 12 noon Holy Communion with Holy Baptism. Thursday 22nd Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by Pop-In tea/coffee. We welcome you.

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Evening Service.

Sandford Church Ref St Philip’s Church; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 17: 10.00 Eucharist

Skerries / Rush / Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries MP 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed21st 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 Sunday 18 September 2016 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: girls and men. Mozart: Missa Brevis in D. Rutter: The Lord bless you and keep you. 6pm Choral Evensong: chamber choir. Weelkes: Short Service. Tallis: O nata lux.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion

St Columba’s College 10.00am: Morning Prayer, followed by Holy Communion. Preacher: The Chaplain.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 18th September - 17th Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 21st September - St. Matthew: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www,sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Holy Communion, Tue 20th 10am Holy Communion

St Michael’s Church, Pery Square, Limerick 10am Family Worship.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Joint Family Service

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Diocesan ‘Come and C’ Service. Preacher - Our Archbishop. (Also marking Canon McKinley’s 40 year ministry in the parish).

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 18th September - The Seventeenth Sunday after Trinity: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Come Celebrate, a Service of the Word celebrating parish life. All welcome. Wednesday, 21st September, St.Matthew - 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

Abbey Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of church services across the whole the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Sunday 18th 10.00am. David Curran. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Virginia Road, Bailieborough. All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh No Service on Sunday 18th September. Services are at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches, Co. Monaghan at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No Service on Sunday 18th September. Services take place at the nearby Stonebridge and Newbliss Presbyterian Churches, Co. Monaghan at 11am and 12:15pm respectively. Rev Stanley Stewart. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Clongriffin, Dublin 13 Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am Howth Road, Clontarf. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork We meet Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church.

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. Our vision is to be a church that reaches out to the men and women of north County Wicklow with Christ’s transforming message of grace, love and forgiveness. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org/

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. C. Irwin. All are very welcome.

Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, Kilkenny City We are a fellowship of Christians in Kilkenny who love Jesus Christ and want to help you find real life in Him. Join with us as we meet to worship together on Sunday at 11.30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. To find out more, visit: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections, you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit our website to find out more www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Mountmellick, and make him known through our worship, work and words.To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Youll find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, Naas, Co. Kildare. For further information, visit, https://naaspc.wordpress.com or visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm. Rev. Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information on our 4 congregations, visit our website at: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol) 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Andrew Dougherty.

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Billy Reidy. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Dr. Brian Callan. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Shane Jennings.

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Dr Laurence Graham. 3.00pm Margaretholme, Sandymount - Mr Bert van Embden. Wednesday 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness, Abbey Street

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Morning Worship, Education Sunday- Rev Nigel Mackey. 11.30 am Contemporary Worship - Elevate

Gorey 10.30 am Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Family Service - Dr Shelagh Waddington

Rathgar 11.30am Harvest Thanksgiving - Rev Bill Mullally, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland. 7.00pm Harvest Thanksgiving - Rev. Vanessa Wyse Jackson (followed by supper in the hall)

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Family Service - Rev Katherine Kehoe

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am.All are Welcome.

UNITARIAN

Dublin The Unitarian Church welcomes all who wish to worship in the spirit of freedom, reason and tolerance. Dublin Unitarian Church 112 St. Stephens Green West Dublin 2. Services are held each Sunday at 11am. www.dublinunitarianchurch.org and podcasting on iTunes. The service tomorrow will be led by the minister Rev. Bridget Spain on the theme Reformation All welcome. A short assisted lunchtime service of meditation/recollection is held in the church each Wednesday between 1.10pm and 1.40pm. All are welcome to drop in for all or part of this weekly period of quiet reflection in the heart of a busy city.

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie