Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 11th September. Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity . 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant Bishop Michael A. Burrows. CIVIC HARVEST. Hymns: 37, 39 (tune 67), 418, 47. Communion anthem: Thou visited the earth- Greene. Voluntary: March of the priests Mendelssohn Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE SIXTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Shephard, Mathias Festal: Te Deum, Britten in C: Jubilate, Psalm: 57, Moore: All wisdom cometh from the Lord, Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 12.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Shephard, Harwood in Ab, Psalm: 61, Elgar: Give unto the Lord, Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Abington Church, Limerick 4pm Harvest Thanksgiving Service.

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Morning Prayer

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Inch Parish Church 10am. Service of the Word, St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10am. HC (2), St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am. Service of the Word. Friday - Healing Service with the Laying on of Hands at 2pm. in St. Saviour’s Hall, followed by refreshments.

Booterstown - St Philip and St James’ Church 8.30 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 10.00 Morning Prayer in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 11.30 Morning Prayer in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown 18.30 Sausage Service in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Morning Prayer, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Morning Prayer, St. Brigid’s. 3.30p.m. Ecumenical Churchyard Service, St. Mary’s 8.00p.m. Evening Prayer, St. Thomas’.

Christ Church Bray 8.30 Holy Communion, 11am Morning Prayer, Monday 12th 8pm Mothers’ Union Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Morning Prayer Service 2. Thursday 15th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Christ Church, Taney 10.15am Back to Church Family Service Holy Baptism Rev. Canon Robert Warren. 7.00pm Holy Communion. Wed 14th at 10.00am Holy Communion.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Morning Prayer St Mary’s Carrigaline.7pm- Choral Evensong St Johns Monkstown. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 16: NO SERVICE. All-age worship in Glasnevin 11.30.

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 16: 11.30 All-age worship. Friday: Church open 6-10 p.m. for Culture Night.

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 11th September (16th Sunday after Trinity) 10.30am Holy Communion

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 10:30am All Age Service

Mount Merrion - St Thomas’ Church 8.30 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 10.00 Morning Prayer in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 11.30 Morning Prayer in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown 18.30 Sausage Service in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Morning Prayer. 11.00 hrs. Family Service with Songs of Praise. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Refer St Philip’s Church, Milltown; 11.30am - Start of School Year service; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 16: NO SERVICE. All-age worship in Glasnevin 11.30.

Skerries / Rush / Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush MP Rev Anthony Kelly 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries Holy Communion Rev Cecil Hyland 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan MP Rev Anthony Kelly Sunday School reopens today in Holmpatrick and in St Georges

St Andrew’s Lucan 9am Holy Communion, 10am Holy Communion, Wed 14th 10am Holy Communion

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist and Holy Baptism: boys and men. Darke in F. Bach: O Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht. 6pm Choral Evensong: girls and men. Wood in E flat. Brahms: Geistliches Lied.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Morning Prayer

St Columba’s College 8.00pm Evening Prayer, Preacher: The Warden.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 11th September - 16th Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 14th September: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Leixlip 11.30am Service of the Word, Tue 13th 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Michael’s Church, Pery Square, Limerick 10am Holy Communion - President: The Bishop of Limerick.

St Nahi’s, Dundrum 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Parish Communion Rev. Ruth OKelly.

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 10.00am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Refer Sandford Church

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. 7.00 p.m., Evening Prayer.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin Sunday, 11th September - The Sixteenth Sunday after Trinity: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Baptism. Wednesday, 14th September 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as Reformed with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information and for a full list of church services around the island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am at Church Road, Aghada. Rev John Faris. All Welcome.

Arklow Sunday 11th 10.00am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Children’s programme during the service. Everyone is very welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co Mayo 11:15am at Walsh Street in the heart of Ballina. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie to find out more.

Ballyalbany Presbyterian Church, Monaghan Town 12 noon; with tea and coffee served from 11:45am. Rev. Stephen Mc Nie. Our church is located in the northern part of Monaghan Town and everyone is welcome. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.ballyalbanychurch.ie

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 10am Rev. Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45 am.Reverend John Parkin.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 Noon at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road. All Welcome. Visit: http://presbytery.ie/churches/cahir

Carlow Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. All Welcome. Known locally as Scots Church. To find out more, visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 11am. Rev Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Clongriffin, Co Dublin Clongriffin Pop Up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am Just off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork We meet Sunday mornings at 10:00am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: Fermoy Presbyterian Church.

First Portadown, Co Armagh 11am and 6:30pm at Watson Street, Portadown. A crche is available during the morning service for pre-school children. All are welcome. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. Our vision is to be a church that reaches out to the men and women of north County Wicklow with Christs transforming message of grace, love and forgiveness. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org/

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Mr, Robert Wilson. All are very welcome.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections, you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit our website to find out more www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Mountmellick, and make him known through our worship, work and words.To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Youll find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com/

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm. Rev. Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information on our 4 congregations, visit our website at: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Bray Sunday at 11:30am, Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. The church in chains annual conference will be held on Saturday 10th September with special guest speaker Rev Dr Soja Bewarang from Nigeria. Visit our Facebook page to find our more.

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Stanley Stewart. For more information on all 4 congregations in the Clones area, visit our website at: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/ All are welcome.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris.We are an evangelical church committed to sharing the good news that Jesus is Lord and Saviour. All welcome. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Blanchardstown Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol) 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Mrs Roisin Whiting

Cork South Kerry Killarney 9am 11am Mrs Jean Ritchie; The Gateway, Kenmare 11am Rev Karen Spence; The Lighthouse, Millstreet 6.30pm Mrs Jean Ritchie

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Mr. Glynn Langton. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Neville Wilson. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Brian Callan.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Morning Worship - Joseph Bockarie

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00am Alpha Service - Mr Bruce Mullan. 11.30am Alpha Service - Mr Bruce Mullan

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson.

Lucan 10.00am Holy Communion - Rev Katherine Kehoe and Rev Andrew Dougherty

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson and Mrs Gillie Hinds

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Holy Communion Service - Rev Andrew Dougherty

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am.All are Welcome.

UNITARIAN

Dublin The Unitarian Church welcomes all who wish to worship in the spirit of freedom, reason and tolerance. Dublin Unitarian Church 112 St. Stephens Green West Dublin 2. Services are held each Sunday at 11am. www.dublinunitarianchurch.org and podcasting on iTunes. Minister Rev. Bridget Spain. The service tomorrow will be led by Dil Wickremasinghe on the theme Get birth-right and the world right . All welcome. A short assisted lunchtime service of meditation/recollection is held in the church each Wednesday between 1.10pm and 1.40pm. All are welcome to drop in for all or part of this weekly period of quiet reflection in the heart of a busy city. The church will be open on Culture Night Friday 16th September from 5pm to 11pm with 30-minute events commencing on the hour up to 10pm

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie