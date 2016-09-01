Church services

CATHEDRALS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public meetings for worship each Sunday in meeting houses at: Dublin 4-5 Eustace Street, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am. Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am. Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am. Drogheda, The Grammer School, Mornington Road. 2nd 4th Sunday, 11am. Ballitore, Ballitore Meeting House, Ballitore, Co Kildare, 11am. Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, 2nd Sunday last Sunday, 11.30 am. Enniscorthy, Wexford Rd, 11 am.; Gospel Meeting 1st Sunday, 7.30pm. Kilkenny: Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday phone 0863592897 for details. Waterford, Newtown, 10 am. Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am. Killarney, The Old Monastery, Port Road 2nd Sunday of the month, 11 am. Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am. Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays, 8pm, Last Sunday at 11am. phone (0505)41394 for details. Scariff , Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney 1st Tuesday, 8pm. Skibbereen, Family Resource Centre, Fields Car Park 11am last Sunday in month. Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway, 11.00am. Derry, The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Road, 1st,3rd5th Sundays, 11 am. Coleraine, 52 Union St, 11.30am. Belfast, Frederick St, 11am. South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Pk Nth, 10.45 am. Lisburn, 4 Magheralave Road, 11 am. Grange, near Dungannon, 11 am. Richhill, 15 Irish Street, 11 am. Bessbrook, Deramore Road, 11.15 am. Lurgan, Johnstons Row, off High Street, 11 am. Moyallon, 117 Stramore Road, Gilford, 1st and 3rd Sundays at 11.30 am. Fermanagh, Ochard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, 4th Sunday,10.30. ENQUIRIES: Quaker House Dublin, Stocking Lane, Dublin 16 01 4998003 WEB SITE: www.quakers.ie

Cashel: St John the Baptist St Patrick’s Rock Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 11.30am. Sung Eucharist. Presiding Minister and Preacher: The Dean.

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00 Holy Communion. Celebrant Bishop Michael A. Burrows. Communion setting: Eric de Courcy. Hymns:492, 19, 597, 605. Communion anthem: Psalm 23 chant 520. Voluntary: Bach -Fiddle Fugue Daily Communion from Monday to Friday at 1.15pm

Christ Church,Taney Parish 10.15am Parish Communion Rev. Catherine Hallissey. 7.00pm Holy Communion.

Gorey 10.30am. Morning Worship, Rev. Cheryl Patterson 7.30pm, Service of welcome for Rev. Cheryl Patterson

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) Jackson in G, Bairstow: Jesu the very thought of thee, Bairstow: let all mortal flesh keep silence, Preacher: The Revd T.R. Forster, B.A., B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Yagoe. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Responses: Tallis, Sheppard: The First Service, Cavilli: Salve Regina, Preacher: The Revd T.R. Forster, B.A., B.Th., M.Phil., Prebendary of Yagoe. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick Sunday 4th September: The Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. 11.15am: Choral Eucharist (Rite 2). Service: How Anthems: O for a closer walk with God - Stanford; I want Jesus to walk with me - arr Iliff.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints’ Blackrock 10.00 am Holy Communion

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.15am (Morning Prayer) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Arklow,Inch and Kilbride Saturday - Informal Service for Children with their Parents/Guardians at Inch Parish Church 6.30pm. Sunday - Inch Parish Church 10am. HC (1), St. Brigid’s, Kilbride 10.00 MP (2) , St. Saviour’s, Arklow 11.30am.,HC (2).

Ballintemple (Dundrum): St Mary’s Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 10.00am. Morning Prayer.

Booterstown - St Philip and St James’ Church 8.30 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 10.00 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 11.30 Holy Communion in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown

Castleknock and Mulhuddart with Clonsilla 8.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 10.00a.m. Holy Communion, St. Mary’s. 11.30a.m. Holy Communion, St. Brigid’s. 8.00p.m. Evening Prayer, St. Thomas’.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Holy Communion Service 1. Thursday 8th - Holy Communion Service 1 at 11.30am.

Clonbeg (Glen of Aherlow): St Sedna’s Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 10.00am. Morning Prayer.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 15: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 15: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Kilternan Parish 8:30am The Holy Communion 12:00pm Open Air Service BBQ at Tullow Parish, Carrickmines

Magorban: Church of the Holy Spirit Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 10.00am. Parish Eucharist.

Mount Merrion - St Thomas’ Church 8.30 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 10.00 Holy Communion in St Thomas’ Church Mount Merrion 11.30 Holy Communion in St Philip and St James’ Church Booterstown

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Evening Prayer.

Sandford Church 10.00am - Morning Prayer; Wednesday 10.30am - Holy Communion

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 15: 10.00 Eucharist

Skerries / Rush / Balbriggan 9.30 Kenure Rush Holy Communion 10.30 Holmpatrick Skerries MP 12 noon St Georges Balbriggan Holy Communion Rev Anthony Kelly

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. The Church and OPW Visitor Centre are open daily.

St Bartholomew’s, Clyde Road, Dublin 4 9am Said Eucharist. 11am Solemn Eucharist: boys and men. Ireland in C. Elgar: Ave verum. 6pm Choral Evensong: Consort. Morley: Fauxbourdons. Purcell: Thou knowest, Lord.

St Brigid’s Stillorgan 8.30 am Holy Communion 11.30 am Holy Communion 6.00 pm Sunday Evening Together

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist. Preacher, the Rector. Sunday 11 September, Family Service. Sunday 18 September, Sunday School resumes.

St John the Evangelist, Sandymount Sunday 4th September - 15th Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 7th September: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 All Age Worship. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

St Nahi’s Church, Dundrum, Dublin 14 8.30am - Holy Communion. 11.45am Morning Prayer Rev. Catherine Hallissey

St Philips, Milltown 8.30am - Holy Communion; 11.30am - Morning Prayer

Tipperary: St Mary’s Sunday 4th September. Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 11.30am. Morning Prayer.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Family Service. 7.00 p.m. Holy Communion.

Zion Church Rathgar Sunday, 4th September - The Fifteenth Sunday after Trinity: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday, 7th September - The Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary (transferred) : 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland The Presbyterian form of Christian faith is best described as ‘Reformed’ with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information and for a full list of church services around Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Rev Sam Mawhinney. Everyone is welcome to our Sunday service. To find out more, visit www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Bailieborough Presbyterian Church, Co Cavan 10am. Known locally as Trinity Presbyterian Church. Rev Ronnie Agnew (Convener) All are welcome. Visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com to find out more.

Ballyhobridge Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh No Service on 4th September. Services are held at Newblis and Stonebridge Presbyterian Churches, Co. Monaghan. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Blackrock St Andrews 9.45am.Reverend K P Meyer.Junior Church and Creche.All welcome.

Clones Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan No Service on 4th September. Services are held at Newbliss and Stonebridge Presbyterian Churches, Co. Monaghan. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Clongriffin, Co Dublin Pop-up Church meets from 5-6pm at Clongriffin Hub, Main Street, Clongriffin, Dublin 13. To find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/ClongriffinPopUpChurch

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 11am Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. We would love to greet you and share with you our love for Jesus Christ. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co Longford 10am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Visit www.corboypresbyterian.com to find out more.

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Rev Andy Carroll. Everyone is welcome whether you have been going to a church for years, never been to a church or you are just interested in finding out more about the Christian faith. To find out more, visit www.donabatepc.org

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. You are always most welcome to drop in and join us as we worship God -and for a cup of tea or coffee afterwards. For directions and to find out more, visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin York Road, Dun Laoghaire at 11:15am. Rev Chris Kennedy. There is a creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more.

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co Wicklow 11am Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. Our vision is to be a church that reaches out to the men and women of north County Wicklow with Christs transforming message of grace, love and forgiveness. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org/

Howth Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:45am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Service with communion. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Kells Presbyterian Church Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. Christy Irwin. Bible study starts next Wed 7th at 8pm in the Church. For this first night we welcome guest speaker Rev. Stanley Millen with a talk on revival and all are very welcome.

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Regardless of your age, background, experience or previous church connections, you are welcome to come and visit us. Visit our website to find out more www.lpc.ie

Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10am Rev Alastair Dunlop. Service with communion. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities and a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee afterwards. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more.

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare 10:30am. Rev Keith Mc Crory. Known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick Presbyterian Church, Co Laois 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Mountmellick, and make him known through our worship, work and words.To find out more, visit: www.mountmellickpresbyterian.org

Mullingar Presbyterian Church, Co Westmeath 11:30am. Rev Stephen Lockington. All Welcome. Youll find us at Raithin, opposite Educate Together National School. For more information, visit: www.mullingarpresbyterian.com/

Newbliss Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 12:15pm. Rev. Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Rathgar Presbyterian Church, Dublin Known locally as Christ Church. 11am Rathgar Road, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Town 11:30am. Church Street, Sligo. All Welcome. For more information visit: http://sligopresbyterianchurch.ie

Stonebridge Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Stanley Stewart. All are welcome. For more information, visit: Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk/

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Cork City 11:45am Rev John Faris. You are welcome to visit the church, even just to have a look around this beautiful building. We would be delighted for you to come and take part in our worship service on Sunday. To find out more, visit: www.corkpresbyterian.org

Tullamore Presbyterian Church, Co Offaly 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. All are welcome. We are a small, friendly congregation who seek to serve Jesus Christ in Tullamore, and make him known through our worship, work and words. Find out more, visit www.tullamorepresbyterian.org/

METHODIST

Blanchardstown Methodist Centre, Tyrrelstown Town Centre (behind Netpol). 10.30am Holy Communion - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Cork South Kerry Circuit Cork. - Wesley Chapel, Ardfallen, Douglas Road. Morning Service (including Sunday School Crche) 11.30 am. Led by Rev. Geraldine Gracie. Kinsale Morning service at 10.00 am. Led by Mr. Tim Kingston. Youghal Morning Service at 10.00 am. Led by Rev. Dr. Brian Fletcher.

Dublin Central Mission Lower Abbey Street, D1. 11.00am Holy Communion - Rev Dr Laurence Graham

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian church at 2.00pm - Rev Andrew Dougherty

Dundrum 11.00am Joint Holy Communion Service - Rev Stephen Taylor

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mr Michael Jones

Rathgar 11.30am Holy Communion Service - Rev Vanessa Wyse Jackson

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

CHRISTIAN SCIENCE

First Church 21 Herbert Park,Dublin 4 Sunday Service 11am Wed Testimony Meeting 8pm Reading Room 15 Sth Gt Georges St Dublin 2 Open Tues Thurs Frid 11am-3pm Tel 016793524.Christian Science Society 15 Sth Main St Cork Sunday Service 10.45am.All are Welcome.