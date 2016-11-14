Church of Ireland appoints child protection officer

A new child protection officer for the Republic of Ireland has been appointed by the Church of Ireland.

Gabriel Chrystal is originally from Sligo but has been involved with police work since 2002 and has been part of the child protection team in both the Metropolitan Police in London and Thames Valley Police.

From his work with both he brings a broad range of experience in family support and child protection, including case management and investigation, and he has also specialised in the provision of training programmes.

Mr Chrystal will be based at Church of Ireland House in Dublin.

Provide advice

With Margaret Yarr, Church of Ireland child protection officer for Northern Ireland, his role will be to provide advice and support to the church in the implementation and development of its child protection policy, Safeguarding Trust.

Welcoming Mr Chrystal, Church of Ireland Archbishop Michael Jackson of Dublin said: “the church’s work in the area of child protection is very important to our life as a church community and helps to provide a safe environment in which ministry with children can be creatively and effectively explored.

“I offer Gabriel my congratulations on his appointment and know that he will be welcomed by the wider church as he begins his work with us.”