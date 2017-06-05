Catholic bishops praise court decision on asylum seekers

The Catholic Bishops have welcomed the Supreme Court decision requiring a change to the law that prohibits asylum seekers from working.

“The words of the court are powerful and profound, and speak to what we should aspire to: ‘This damage to the individual’s self-worth, and sense of themselves, is exactly the damage which the constitutional right [to seek employment] seeks to guard against,’” said Bishop John McAreavey.

The chair of the Bishops’ Council for Justice and Peace continued: “This is an issue which is close to the heart of Pope Francis who has appealed to all countries for ‘a generous openness’ which recognises how migration can enrich our lives.”

Over recent years the council has publicly raised issues related to direct provision centres. “Our main concern has been the physical and psychological welfare of individuals and families in these centres,” said Bishop McAreavey.

He urged politicians “to see the great merit – moral, civic, cultural and economic – of allowing migrants who are already in Ireland to participate and contribute to our society here. I would encourage policymakers to balance the Government’s duty to manage the resources of the State with the parallel duty to treat asylum seekers humanely.”

‘Greatly suffered’

Asylum seekers and their families “have greatly suffered and it is their dear wish to integrate and contribute to the common good of Irish society. Removing the ban on work means that people in direct provision centres are more likely to integrate and be part of a rich, diverse and yet more unified society; asylum seekers will recover their self-respect through work and we all will benefit from their skills and gifts.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court “for reminding us, during these unsettled and cynical times, of what we must be about as a culture, namely, a society that both protects the person and allows his or her talents to flourish”.