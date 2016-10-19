Bishop of Cork would support priests being allowed to marry

The Bishop of Cork and Ross Dr John Buckley has said he would support changes in the Catholic church that would facilitate the introduction of married priests.

Bishop Buckley said he expectd changes to the celibacy rule would be looked at in the future but said he believed it would not necessarily lead to a dramatic increase in the numbers seeking vocations.

“It is not our decision. It is a decision for the Holy Father,” he told the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM. “I did make the point interestingly that other denominations have their own married minister’s. They too are suffering from a decline in the number of vocations. It will be presented as an option for priests either celibacy or married clergy. The church is looking at that. Pope Francis himself has said that maybe it is a question that should be addressed.”

Bishop Buckley said the pope had highlighted the important role of women in the present day church. However, Catholic doctrine forbids the introduction of female priests.

“Women do marvellous work. As they say if you want a job done ask a woman. But we have to accept the doctrine of the church. Its the doctrine of the Lord himself. This is what the Lord has decreed.”

Careers fair

Bishop Buckley, who manned a stand at a careers fair in Cork on Monday, said the religious life was a great calling.

“From my own experience it is a life that I enjoy. I have been a Bishop for the last 33 years and I must say it is a great privilege to serve the people especially in times of difficulties such as bereavement.

“It is the life of a priest and the vast majority of priests are very happy. What hospital can be without a priest when they say to a family that there is ‘no more I can do?’ My greatest joy is in contact with people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bishop said he received positive feedback at the jobs fair with many students taking away leaflets to be examined at a later date. He added that he tendered his resignation to Pope Francis two years ago but had not yet received any feedback.

“When you reach a certain age you submit your resignation to the pope. So far he still hasn’t got back to me. You keep going and you enjoy it. It is a matter for the Holy Father himself.”