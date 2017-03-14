Bishop Eamonn Casey’s funeral arrangements announced

The remains of the former bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey will be received at Galway’s Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and St Nicholas at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

His funeral Mass will take place at 2pm on Thursday afternoon followed by interment in the Cathedral crypt. Mass celebrant will be the Bishop of Clonfert, John Kirby.

Bishop Casey, who would have been 90 on April 27th, died at the Carrigoran Nursing Home in Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare on Monday afternoon. He had been cared for there since 2011, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He resigned as Bishop of Galway in May, 1992, following disclosures that in 1974, while Bishop of Kerry, he fathered a son. Subsequently he worked as a missionary priest with the Society of Saint James in Ecuador until 1998 when he returned to parish ministry in the diocese of Arundel and Brighton in the south of England. In 2006 he returned to Ireland and lived in Shanaglish, near Gort, Co Galway.