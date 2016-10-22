Archbishop expresses concern over violence in Dublin

Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said he is “very worried” about the number of recent stabbings in the city and that something must be done to address the level of violence.

Speaking at a conference celebrating “family and family life” in preparation for Dublin’s hosting of the World Meeting of Families in 2018, Dr Martin spoke about drug culture and suppliers who are “prepared to kill to defend themselves.

“There’s [a] . . . challenging problem about violence, and that’s the number of stabbings that are going on, very often unprepared and unthought,” he said.

“It’s a very worrying thing that people go out, go to a party, and end up stabbed. All of us need to start speaking about the way this violence is developing in our society. Some of it is drug-related,” he said.

“Young people are dragged into a drug culture at a very early age, and in all of this there are people who are making enormous amounts of money and are prepared to kill to defend themselves in that.”

In an address to the more than 700 delegates at the conference in St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra, Catholic Primate of Ireland Dr Eamon Martin appeared to make overtures towards divorced people regarding their role in the church.

He spoke of “welcoming” those who have begun new relationships and unions and including them in church life.

He said there was an opportunity for the church to connect with young people who were thinking of marriage but have picked up a “distrust of commitment and institutions”.

Eighth Amendment

Dr Eamon Martin also responded to comments from Labour leader Brendan Howlin that the church should no longer speak on the issue of the Eighth Amendment and abortion and defended the right of Catholics to air their views.

“There are many people who feel very strongly about this issue, and I think it’s very important that we hear that, we listen to it.

“Human life is the most fundamental right of all, and certainly we will try to continue to speak about that in a tender way, in a loving way, in a compassionate way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Diarmuid Martin revealed that the Dublin Archdiocese is “looking at a particular premises” to provide extra housing for families living in emergency hotel accommodation.

“It’s a big emergency. Two years ago we had an emergency and plans to address it, and still we’re not making it.”

Dr Martin, who will be the official president of the World Meeting of Families in 2018, said he still “shivers” when considering the organisational challenges posed by the event.

When asked if the State will contribute to running costs, he said: “You’ll have to ask the State.”

He repeated his wish for Pope Francis to attend the meeting, but said the pontiff’s diary will not be completed until a later date.