Publication of Rescue 116 crew’s final words condemned

The publication of the transcript of the final words exchanged between crew members on the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter before it crashed off Co Mayo last month has been strongly criticised by international organisations representing pilots.

The transcript was included in a preliminary report issued by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) last week. The last words recorded were from the co-pilot, who said “we’re gone”.

In a statement issued in Montreal and Brussels, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) and the European Cockpit Association (ECA) said they strongly condemned the publication as unwarranted, unacceptable and counterproductive to flight safety.

The publication of the information should be on the basis of improving and enhancing flight safety

Capt Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, said: “The publication of the information should be on the basis of improving and enhancing flight safety. This investigation has to be based on preventing a future accident.”

‘Sensationalism’

He added: “There is absolutely no justification for – or benefit from – publishing specifically the last two minutes of this flight, other than feeding a thirst for sensationalism.”

The Rescue 116 helicopter crashed into Blackrock island, off the north Mayo coast, just over a month ago when it was providing “top cover” to another helicopter taking an injured fisherman off a boat.

All four crew members died when the helicopter collided with the western end of the island. Two of the bodies have not been recovered so far, despite intensive searches.

The crash claimed the lives of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick (45), co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy (51), winch operator Paul Ormsby (53) and winchman Ciaran Smith (38).

‘Filled newspapers’

The statement from IFALPA and the ECA noted the AAIU published the last two minutes of the cockpit voice recorder transcript of exchanges between crew members and this subsequently “filled newspapers and websites, including the front page of The Irish Times”.

It unnecessarily adds to the burden of the victims’ families, and is also a breach of trust

“Not only does the publication contravene the internationally agreed principles of accident investigation confidentiality, set out in ICAO Annex 13 and EU Accident Investigation Regulation 996/2010, but it unnecessarily adds to the burden of the victims’ families, and is also a breach of trust to all those involved in commercial aviation,” the statement said.

It said no benefit had been noted in the AAIU’s report to justify the decision to disclose cockpit voice recorder data.

‘Critical questions’

“In this early stage of the technical investigation, many critical questions remain to be answered.

“IFALPA and ECA call for adherence to the proper accident investigation process and expect a comprehensive and accurate analysis of events based on the highest professional standards.

“IFALPA and ECA remain fully committed to enhancing aviation safety and our organisations’ resources are at the disposal of the accident investigation agencies to achieve this aim.”