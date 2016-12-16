Protesters take over vacant Nama building for use by homeless

A vacant Nama-owned property in Dublin has been taken over by “concerned citizens”, including high-profile personalities and is being used to accommodate homeless people.

Activists from gained access to the property in the capital’s south inner-city at around 11pm and turned on electricity in the building and are working to turn on water.

On Friday morning five activists were at the gates of the property and said they expected a large number of supporters to join them during the day.

A garda spokesman said that gardaí were called to the area at about 12.30am on Friday morning. He described the incident as “peaceful” and said “gardaí are no longer at the scene but are liaising closely with parties involved.”

The action was organised by the ‘Home Sweet Home’, coalition which includes trade unionists, charities, poets, actor John Connors and high-profile artists and singers including Hozier, Liam O Maonlaí, Glen Hansard, Damien Dempsey, Conor O’Brien of The Villagers and members of the band Kodaline, all of whom attended the opening of the building.

However, the musicians did not enter the building. Around 30 mattresses were delivered to the building by “Mattress Mick”.

Co-founder of Home Sweet Home, trade unionist Brendan Ogle, told The Irish Times last night the group had identified the Nama-managed property in the city centre and was staging a “citizens’ intervention in the homelessness crisis”.

“We are going to go in, turn on the electricity, turn on the water, turn on the heating and gather up as many homeless people as need a roof over their head. This has been very well planned and the building is safe. “We know at least 140 people are sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin every night. We know the Government has opened up emergency beds but there will still be people out sleeping on the streets and we are coming together to say to the Government that ‘enough is enough’.”

Describing the property in the south inner-city as “lying empty and belonging to us, the Irish people”, he said the “intervention” had two “key components” - a practical one to provide “safe, warm accommodation”, and to “focus national and international attention on the unacceptability of buildings lying empty while people are homeless”.

“We want to appeal to the goodwill of the powers-that-be and to say, ‘Let’s pull together as a nation and end homelessness. There is no need for it’.”

The most recent rough-sleeper count in Dublin, conducted on November 22nd, found 142 people sleeping out on the streets and in parks.

This represented 40 per cent increase since the spring count and a more than 50 per cent rise since last winter.

Roll-out mats

The count also found 77 people sleeping on roll-out mats in the Merchants Quay night cafe, bringing the total number of adults unable to access an emergency bed to 219.

Last Friday, December 9th, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive opened two new emergency bed hostels for rough sleepers. The opening of a third, Carmans Hall, which was due to open in Dublin 8, has been blocked following a court injunction sought by local groups.

In the week November 21st-27th, there were 1,023 families (including 2,110 children) homeless in Dublin, accommodated in emergency accommodation.