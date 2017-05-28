Protest at Dublin’s Hell Fire club over €19 million visitor centre

Protesters have gathered in the Dublin Mountains this afternoon to protest against a proposed major tourism development by South Dublin County Council and Coillte.

The proposed plans would see a major tourism development called the ‘Dublin Mountains Project’ be created on site at the famous Dublin Hellfire Club.

A significant feature of this development would be to build a visitors centre high up on Montpelier Hill close to the ‘Hellfire Club’.

This would include an 80 seater restaurant, ramblers lounge, retail unit as well as seminar room and display area.

The current car park on site would be greatly expanded, involving felling many trees.

A smaller project is also planned for Massy’s Wood just across the road. It is hoped that this Project will attract 300,000 visitors to this location on a yearly basis, using it as a gateway to the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains for some people.

However, locals and frequent visitors to the area are protesting against the plans stating that the nature habitat would be turned into a “concrete jungle

The local group ‘Save the Hellfire’ have organised a gathering assembling at the Hellfire car park from lunchtime where they will walk to the top of Mountpellier hill,

Speaking to The Irish Times, Anna Collins who is a member of the “Save the Hellfire” committee explained why local residents and the wider community have organised the event.

“As you can imagine, this would put great pressure on a small area with unique heritage merit, potentially causing environmental damage and bringing a lot of traffic congestion into a location where the current road infrastructure is below standard.

“There would also be an impact on the native wildlife which inhabits the wooded areas. Both the Greater Spotted Woodpecker and the Red Squirrel have been seen in Hellfire or Massy’s Wood in most recent times and are a rarity due to the population numbers in Ireland at present,” said Ms Collins.

“We want to raise awareness and indeed stress the point the need for sensitive care for the built heritage and the environmental diversity in the area.

“We have been amazed how many people travel to the Hellfire to walk in these woods and a lot of people from areas like Crumlin, Tallaght and Walkinstown.

“They don’t have any forest areas where they come from so they come here, and the feedback which we have gotten from families is that they are outraged to think that an area where they can let their children run free is an area that is going to be concreted over and turned into a suburban facility.

“It’s the wide consensus of the people which we have talked to at weekends who use the beautiful surroundings. There are big concerns about issues like flooding and water and also the increased level of traffic the project would bring.

“The proposed development would bring a long of destruction to the natural habitats of the red squirrel who has recently returned to the area, so we feel today’s event is necessary.

Among those expected to attend the gathering today are singer Francis Black and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.