Pro-Cathedral launches annual appeal for unwanted gifts

St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin has launched its annual appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts which can be passed on the homeless.

The gifts can be placed at the cathedral crib from today until January 6th, the Feast of the Epiphany.

Crosscare, the archdiocese’s social care agency, will distribute the gifts, holding some until next Christmas.

This year, Crosscare provided 127,750 bed-nights to more than 1,600 people in six residences for the homeless.

Canon Damian O’Reilly, of the Pro-Cathedral, praised the generosity of parishioners who had already given so much to homeless charities earlier this month in a series of seasonal fundraisers.

The proceeds went to Crosscare, the Peter McVerry Trust and the Capuchin day centre, he said.

Canon O’Reilly said the appeal for unwanted presents helped to bring extra cheer to those who could not be with their families, and ensured the time, effort and money that went into buying the gifts in the first place were put to the best possible use.