Podcast: Plurality want Eighth Amendment replaced

Political Editor Pat Leahy talks to Hugh Linehan about the findings of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll which show the question of abortion remains a divisive and politically difficult one.

While more favour outright repeal than no change to the status quo, the largest group – 38 per cent – would rather the Eighth Amendment was replaced with another less restrictive constitutional clause.

But first Hugh asks Pat about the poll results on the standings of the parties, as reported in Thursday’s Irish Times.