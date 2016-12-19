Peter McVerry Trust to provide housing in Limerick

Dublin-based charity the Peter McVerry Trust plans to provide 40 housing units across Limerick city and county by the end of 2017 in a €2.5 million investment.

For the first time in the charity’s 37-year history, it has opened a regional office, responding to the needs of the homeless outside Dublin.

The trust opened its new office on O’Connell Street, Limerick on Monday.

Limerick City and County council said there were 133 homeless people in the city and county. This does not include people sleeping rough, or sharing with friends and family.

Peter McVerry Trust chief executive Pat Doyle said five housing units would be opened in Limerick before Christmas with nine more in the first quarter of 2017.

“Beyond that we are actively identifying housing projects and further acquisitions to provide a housing-led response to homelessness,” he said.

Part of consultations with Limerick city and county council include identifying a vacant property in which the trust plans to refurbish and provide six accommodation units.

Francis Doherty, head of communications at the trust, said they had identified Limerick as “having a need that matched what our experiences were in Dublin”.

The proposed plan is to be funded through the Government’s capital assistance scheme and private donations to Peter McVerry Trust.

Mr Doherty said the charity may expand its services across other parts of the country in line with demand for emergency housing.

“Our head office in Dublin has managed the Dublin, Kildare and Laois areas. Limerick is our first proper regional office.”