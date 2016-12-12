Overjoyed wife to be reunited with deported husband by Christmas

A Co Galway woman and her husband, who was deported to Brazil in July, are to reunite in time for Christmas.

Harriet Bruce received an email on Monday morning from a Department of Justice official to say the deportation order on her husband, Kleber Medeiros, would be rescinded and he would be permitted to return to Ireland. He will also be permitted to work.

She said she “nearly fainted” she was “so excited” when she got the email, while Kleber “nearly jumped through the phone,” when she called him in São Paulo to tell him the news.

Ms Bruce has been campaigning to have her husband returned to her, lobbying TDs, Senators and through the media.

She said Mr Medeiros had been deported “in error” and their constitutional rights to a family life and to privacy had been breached. The HSE agreed their marriage was genuine.

The couple had married on December 10th, 2015, in St Michael’s Catholic Church in Ballinasloe. An objection had been lodged with the HSE alleging their wedding was marriage of convenience.

Objection lodged

However, given that they had been a couple for several years and had a house together, they believed the objection would not be upheld and they proceeded with the religious ceremony.

Mr Medeiros was, however, deported in early July and remains in Brazil. On July 22nd a letter from the HSE arrived at the couple’s home, telling them the investigation into the objection to their marriage had been investigated, there was “not sufficient evidence to uphold the objection . . . and no impediment to the marriage exists.”

It was a “relief but too late”, said Ms Bruce.

Mr Medeiros came to Ireland in 2011 on a student visa and was living in Co Galway. He and Ms Bruce met five years ago and began living together in 2013 in Ballinasloe, where she runs a beauty salon and he worked in a meat factory.

Ms Bruce was unable to say on Monday afternoon when exactly her husband would return to Ireland but that “he’ll be home for Christmas . . . Christmas has worked its magic and it’s the best Christmas present ever”.

He is awaiting written conformation of his Stamp 4 immigration permission, which allows holders to reside and work in Ireland, before booking a flight to Dublin.