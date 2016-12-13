Opposition parties have ‘concerns’ over Coveney’s rental plan

There has been a mixed reaction to the series of measures expected to be announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Housing Simon Coveney to tackle rising rents.

The centrepiece of the Minister’s plan will be to give tenants “rent predictability” in areas that have seen rents rise rapidly. Rising rents have been blamed for the homelessness crisis.

Under the new measures, landlords in Dublin and Cork would only be able to increase rents by up to 4 per cent a year, over the next three years, under new proposals being brought to Cabinet.

Fianna Fáil are holding a meeting from 12pm to discuss the measures by Mr Coveney.

The party’s housing spokesman Barry Cowen said he had a number of concerns with what has been reported.

However, he said these concerns would be discussed at length by the party.

The Government is eager to introduce the proposals to the Dáil this week.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin said the proposals would allow for a 12 per cent increase in rents across the board in Dublin and Cork and would remove the rent freeze in place.

The party’s housing spokesman said a number of other parts of the country including Limerick and Offaly have seen a 10 per cent increase in rents in 2016 and would be be excluded from relief.

Mr Ó Broin said the party favoured rent certainty measures but it needed to evaluate if this was the best means to ensuring stability in the market.

The Dublin Tenants’ Association hoped the new rental strategy would offer immediate relief for tenants.

Patrick Bresnihan, who is a member of the association, said reports suggested that the Minister would introduce limits on increases only in designated areas, which sounded “quite complex”.

“What is being talked about sounds good, but until we see exactly what the Minister is suggesting we won’t know. That sounds good on paper but it seems like quite a complex system,” he said.

“We need something to kick in now.”

Mr Bresnihan said that with the current rent freeze would come to an end soon and there was a need for more immediate relief for tenants.

“There are some people who live every day in fear of a rent increase,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“People are paying 30 per cent of their income on rent, and for them to then get slapped with a 25 per cent or 30 per cent increase in rent is alarming. They come into us to find out if this legal or if they can challenge it.”

He said there was now a generation of single people aged in their 40s who would never own a home and long term renting needed to become an option.

“Tenants need to start recognising that they are a growing constituency with rights,” he said.