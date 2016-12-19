Numbers staying in Apollo house set to increase, campaigners say

The number of homeless people staying in Apollo house is set to increase over the coming days as more facilities are made available, according to a spokesperson for Home Sweet Home.

Bags overflowing with tinned foods, pillows, duvets and clothing along with items of furniture were left outside the entrance to Apollo House on Monday morning in support of the group who occupied the building last week.

A group of housing campaigners called ‘Home Sweet Home’ took control of the empty office block on Poolbeg Street in Dublin last week in response to the homelessness crisis and moved a number of people into makeshift bedrooms in the building.

Spokeswoman for the group Rosie Leonard said numbers staying in the building would increase as “maintenance issues were resolved” and office space made suitable for bedrooms.

Electricity and water had been connected and turned on. Thirty-one homeless people spent the night in Apollo House on Sunday night while the previous night, the disused office building accommodated 21 men and women.

Co-founder of Home Sweet Home Brendan Ogle said the group had been “inundated” with offers of help from people with a specialist expertise as well as from the general public over the weekend.

He said a huge amount of food had been donated and that the local business community had been fantastic.

The housing activists have said they will meet representatives of the owners who have told them to vacate the building.

A&L Goodbody solicitors, who are acting for the receivers, said in a letter on Friday that the Home Sweet Home group was trespassing and sought a meeting “with a view to agreeing an immediate and orderly vacation of the property in the interests of the health and safety of those who are unlawfully trespassing” there.

However, Mr Ogle said the building has been made safe with the help of skilled craftspeople from the trade union movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since it was occupied on Thursday, light and heating has been restored, the water supply re-opened and fire alarms installed.

Over the weekend, fridge-freezers, cookers, televisions and showers have been installed.

The centre is a “dry” facility, and those entering are liable to be searched for drink or drugs. Security operates on the doors, and residents are asked to observe silence between midnight and 7am.

Mr Ogle has estimated the capacity of the building at about 60 but said it was being adapted in phases and wasn’t yet fully “up to scratch”.

Men account for about three-quarters of residents but couples have also been accommodated. The facility is not open to children for child protection reasons.

People have had to be turned away and a waiting list is in place, he says.

“There is no point in taking people in when we don’t have the facilities. We’re just hoping we can provide some level of comfort and security for people who don’t have it.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, the group has had severaloffers from people willing to provide meals on Christmas Day, he said. It is hoped to install a fitted kitchen by the middle of the week.

Among the founders of Home Sweet Home are musicians Christy Moore, Glen Hansard, Hozier, Damien Dempsey, Liam O Maonlaí, director Jim Sheridan, actors Saoirse Ronan and John Connors, and members of the band Kodaline.

Director and actor Terry McMahon, who is also involved with the Home Sweet Home group, posted a video online on Sunday saying the group would continue the fight to ensure “nobody else dies in a doorway” and to show “future generations and the entire world that Ireland is made up of a proud and protective people who use our strength to protect our most vulnerable”.

“As citizens and non-citizens in second hand sleeping bags lie on the cold concrete while elected and non-elected scum in three-piece suits protect the criminally corrupt, and still we wait,” Mr McMahon told the audience at the Axis Theatre in Ballymun.

“This is our Ireland and it’s a different war now - insidious,malignant, cancerous. Idealists are liars, heroes are cowards, bullets are banks and bombs are big business.They don’t call this war a rising or revolution, they call it austerity.”

“This is our Ireland. Not the government’s, not the bank’s , not the corporations, not the scum in three-piece suits who know the price of everything and the value of nothing. This is our Ireland.”

The most recent rough sleeper count, in November, found 142 people sleeping rough in Dublin and 77 people sleeping on roll-out mats in the Merchants Quay night cafe, bringing the total number of adults unable to access an emergency bed to 219.