Number of homeless families in Dublin decreases

There has been a slight decrease in the number of homeless families in Dublin.

New figures from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive show that the number of homeless families in the city dropped by three to 1,023 in November.

Meanwhile, the number of homeless adults in the city decreased by 12; from 3,036 people in October to 3,024 people last month.

Homeless charity The Peter McVerry Trust gave a cautious welcome to the figures, but said the Government needs to introduce rent regulation and stronger tenants’ rights in order to see further reductions.

The charity’s CEO, Pat Doyle, said any decrease in the number of people experiencing homelessness must be welcomed and that it reverses an 11-month trend of continued increases in the number of homeless people.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been here before and this drop is more likely to be a blip than the start of a trend.

“In October 2014, the numbers of [homeless] families declined very slightly, but then proceeded to rise rapidly thereafter.

“In December 2015, there was a similar minor reduction, which was followed by a major spike in January 2016, and as we have seen the number of individuals and families in homelessness has risen consistently this year,” said Mr Doyle.

Coveney statement

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said there was still a mountain to climb on the issue of housing, but said the November figures on homelessness in Dublin show that “for the first time in a very long time the number of adults and families who are homeless in Dublin has actually reduced, month on month”.

Mr Coveney said he would be bringing a new rental strategy to Cabinet next week.

He said that dealing with the housing crisis was his number one priority.

“If the State cannot look after people who literally do not have a roof over their heads, we have to ask ourselves some very serious questions,”said Mr Coveney.