Musicians regale crowd at Apollo House occupation

Singers Glen Hansard, Hozier, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Christy Dignam, and the band Kodaline were among those who gave a lunchtime gig at the Apollo House building on Tuesday.

Almost 1,000 people crowded into Poolbeg Street – a small side street below the vacant office building which activists have occupied since Thursday night, to accommodate rough sleepers. Gardaí closed off the street shortly before 1pm as the free gig started.

Glen Hansard sang first from a small raised platform on the street, in front of the side gate into Apollo House, regaling the enthusiastic crowd with Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is your Land before being joined by Christy Dignam who delivered an understated performance of his band Aslan’s Crazy World.

A number of former rough-sleepers, who bedded down on Monday night in Apollo House, watched from a roof above the ground floor over the car park.

As the crowd grew it was decided to move the performance up here also, overlooking Poolbeg Street. Director Jim Sheridan joined in a performance of The Auld Triangle, followed by members of Kodaline singing Bob Dylan’s The Times They are A Changing and their own tracks, High Hopes and All I Want.

Glen Hansard and several other musicians then sang Bob Marley’s Get Up, Stand Up, before Liam Ó Maonlaí performed a sean nós. About half the crowd had drifted away by the time Hozier arrived, shortly after 2pm to give a performance of his hit Take Me To Church.

The crowd sang along to the music, cheering, clapping and many filmed the event on phones.

Donations sought

Among those there were Social Democrat TDs Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall. Volunteers passed through the crowd with buckets seeking donations towards the running costs of the project.

During the gig, Dean Scurry, co-founder of the Home Sweet Home project spoke of the need to end poverty and homelessness, with “people plus love”, while throwing red and white Home Sweet Home T-shirts to the crowd. He said Home Sweet Home and Apollo House were symbols of “freedom, hope, love, nourishment and respect”.

Among those was Martina Balfe, who works in the GPO. Ms Balfe said she had come to “show support to the homeless”, adding “it’s a duty of everyone to be concerned about this. I absolutely support the Home Sweet Home occupation and I hope there are more buildings like this occupied, another next week, another the week after.”

Julia Woods, Steve Woods and Shirley Kenny travelled from Athlone.

“It’s a great cause and it’s really important to show solidarity and support,” said Mr Woods

Éanna Gordon, a student, said he was pleased to see the “movement” was “popular and growing”.

“This has two purposes – a practical one to give shelter to homeless people and as well to draw attention to the issue. That’s a ’s a good thing,” he said.

Rosi Leonard, Home Sweet Home spokeswoman said 35 people slept in the “fully serviced hostel” inside Apollo House on Monday night. There are now two fully-fitted kitchens and showers had been installed. They plan to be there for Christmas.