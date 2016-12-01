More than 3,500 fathers claim new State paternity benefit

More than 3,500 fathers have successfully claimed two weeks of paternity benefit since it was first introduced two months ago, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar said.

Some 3,575 applications for the new benefit had been received by the end of November, including 267 from self-employed people.

The number of approved applications almost doubled between September and October, which the Minister said awareness was growing that paternity benefit was now available.

“I’m delighted to see so many applications being made for paternity benefit. We want all eligible parents to apply for this new benefit as we believe it’s important that new dads get to spend more time with their children,” he said.

The benefit is available for up to 26 weeks following the birth of a child born any time after September 1st this year.

“Paternity benefit is paid at €230 a week and gives fathers more opportunities to take an active role in the early stages of their child’s life, and give the best start possible,” Mr Varadkar said.

Employers have the option of topping up the benefit for their employees. Self-employed fathers are also eligible, and for the first time can avail of a guaranteed minimum income during paternity leave.

Paternity benefit is available to parents adopting a child, and to same-sex couples.

Applicants must satisfy social insurance contribution conditions. The scheme is available to employees paying PRSI Class A, E or H contributions and to self-employed people paying PRSI Class S contributions.

Employees need to give four weeks’ notice to their employer to qualify for the accompanying paternity leave.