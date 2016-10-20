More than 200 children born to women aged over 45 last year

There were 224 children born to mothers aged 45 and over last year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The Statistical Yearbook of Ireland looks at the nation in numbers between this year and last, pulling into focus many of the most central and important aspects of contemporary life.

Figures show tha the birth rate has been declining with 65,909 registered in 2015, 1,553 fewer than in 2014 and 9,265 fewer than 2010.

In its first year of availability, same-sex marriages accounted for 0.4 per cent of overall unions in Ireland, according to the figures.

There were 22,116 marriages in 2015, including 91 same-sex marriages although legislation for the latter was only signed into law in November.

Added to that, there were 376 civil partnership ceremonies last year, 250 between males and 126 between females.

People are now living longer. Changes in the estimated population of those aged over 65 in 2016 show an increase of 21.4 per cent since 2010.

Last April, Ireland had 2,022,895 permanent dwellings or housing units of which 1,718,465 were occupied. There were 44,686 dwellings where all the occupants were temporarily absent on Census night.

Unemployment has continued to fall - there were 275,000 people without jobs in 2009 compared to 254,500 in 2014 and 211,200 last year.

2015 saw 62 homicides, the lowest rate in Ireland for 13 years. Burglaries and theft offences fell too, although there were increases in fraud and deception crimes, and in sexual assaults.

In a connected nation, Dublin had a 90 per cent household rate of internet access compared to 79 per cent in the west of the country.

Almost two thirds of Irish businesses embraced social media use, the second highest such rate in the EU.