More than 1,200 families homeless across State

The number of families facing homelessness across the State increased by almost one a day last month.

A total of 1,205 families in the Republic were homeless during the week of November 21st-27th, with an additional 27 families living in emergency accommodation compared with October. Of these, 788 were single-parent families.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show the number of homeless people continued to rise last month with an increase of 79 children and 39 parents homeless in November.

A total of 6,985 people across the State were staying in emergency accommodation last month with 2,549 children living in hotels, B&Bs and supported accommodation.

Despite the national rise in homelessness, the number of homeless families in Dublin dropped slightly from 1,026 in October to 1,023 in November. The number of homeless children in the capital remained the same at 2,110.

There were 3,024 homeless adults in the capital last month and of these, more than 60 per cent were aged between 25-44. The total homeless population in the capital last month was 5,134 adults and children. This figure does not include those sleeping rough, in domestic violence refuges or homeless non-nationals being dealt with by the New Communities Unit, which is operated by the Department of Social Protection.

The number of homeless families in the midlands rose from 13 in October to 22 in November, while an additional 19 children were living in emergency accommodation. The number of families in emergency accommodation in the northeast also rose from nine families to 18.

Dublin continues to have by far the highest level of homelessness in the State followed by the southeast, the southwest and the midwest.

A spokesman from the Department of Housing said the small drop in homelessness numbers in the capital demonstrated the impact of the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) pilot scheme which is operational in Dublin. “The pilot is designed to transfer homeless individuals and families from emergency accommodation into private rented tenancies,” said a spokesman. “To date in 2016, 800 Hap tenancies have been created for homeless households in the Dublin region, which is well in excess of the government’s original target for 2016 of 550 tenancies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hap scheme was introduced in January 2015. It is paid at a higher rate than rent supplement and families or individuals can work and receive it.