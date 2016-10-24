Mood in the Calais ‘Jungle’ resigned as camp slowly cleared

The mood in the French migrant camp known as the Calais “Jungle” was one of “resignation and apprehension” on Monday as authorities began clearing the camp for demolition in coming days, according to an Irish activist.

Caoimhe Butterly, who has been to the camp on several occasions and arrived on Sunday to “bear witness and to support the people here”, said most accepted they would be moved but were fearful of their fate.

She said there were rumours and counter-rumours about what they would be able to do after they arrived at alternative camps, Some feared deportation while others were optimistic their asylum applications would be processed.

“There is a lack of interpreters, so it is hard to get concrete information,” Ms Butterly said. “People are being processed and getting onto buses, but often don’t know where the bus is going until they get on.”

According to reports, about 7,500 beds have been made available in 450 centres across France. So far migrants have been brought to Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in the southeast, Grand Est in the northeast, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and Nouvelle Aquitaine in the southwest, Brittany and Pays de la Loire in the northwest, and Poitou-Charentes in the west.

Delusional claims

Ms Butterly said the process of moving everyone would take several days. Claims that the camp would be cleared by Tuesday were “delusional”.

Asked how people were feeling, she said: “Humiliated. There have been people coming up to me sand saying in Arabic, ‘We are not animals. They think we are diseased. They think we are nothing.’ It’s terrible. It’s heavy.

“They are apprehensive and don’t know what lies ahead,” she said. “The argument is that the places they are being taken to will have better conditions, but people don’t necessarily want a hot shower or a comfortable bed. They want to get to family. They are frustrated and many feel this is not what they want, or need.”