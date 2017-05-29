Mary McAleese calls for an end to youth homelessness

Former president of Ireland Mary McAleese has called for an end to homelessness within the youth of Ireland.

Speaking at event at Trinity College Dublin on Monday, Ms McAleese said it was her belief that communities across Ireland cared very deeply about the issue of homelessness.

She called for what she described as a “shambolic existence” the lives of young people facing homelessness.

“I believe our community cares very deeply about the issue of homelessness. I believe we are offended by the extent of homelessness. I believe we are hurt by it, and I think people suffer anxiety over the fact that we have not been able to crack this. With the best will in the world we seem to be facing monumental hurdles and we want an end and we want answers and solutions.

“We do not want, particularly young people to live a shambolic existence. If there is anything in our power that we can do to help navigate them out of that shambolic existence into a home, employment or education, into taking control of their own lives, the kind of control you and I take for granted so as a community we want better for them. ”