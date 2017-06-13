Man rescued from River Liffey in Dublin city centre

Burgh quay has reopened after Dublin Fire Brigade rescued a man from the River Liffey.

The incident occurred at the junction of O’Connell Bridge and Burgh Quay at just after 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Our rescue swimmers & boat have taken one person from the #Liffey, Burgh Quay now clear, thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/oXvR9kQP4w — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 13, 2017

Multiple Dublin Fire Brigade units were deployed, including three fire tenders, a rescue tender, a ladder from Tara Street Fire Station, a Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance, and the district fire officer.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said a single casualty was removed from the water and taken to hospital.

It is not yet known the extent of their injuries or their condition.

Burgh Quay, which was temporarily blocked during the incident has since reopened.