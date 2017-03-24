Man killed, woman seriously hurt as SUV and truck collide

A 19 year old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The collision involved a jeep and a truck around 6.30pm on Friday on a stretch of the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road, about 2km outside Abbeyfeale.

An 18-year old woman who was also travelling in the jeep is in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

Gardai have closed the road pending a detailed technical examination at the scene by a garda forensic collision inspector.

A garda spokesman said they expected the road would remain closed overnight and diversions have been put in place via Devon Cross and Athea.

Gardai at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses.