Man arrested following fatal assault on Christmas Day

Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man in his 40s following a fatal assault in the city on Christmas Day.

A man in his 20s was discovered with head injuries on Margaret’s Avenue at around 8pm on Christmas Day and was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he died on Wednesday.

A postmortem is being carried out by State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy.

Gardaí arrested a man in this city on Thursday morning. He has been detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses that may have been in or around the Margaret’s Avenue area on the evening of Christmas Day to contact Waterford Garda station on 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.