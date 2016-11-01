Majority of Traveller housing funds have yet to be claimed

Just one-third of the funds provided for Traveller accommodation this year have been drawn down by local authorities.

With less than two months left to draw down the funds allocated by the Government for 2016, just five of the State’s 31 local authorities have recouped anything for Traveller housing.

Of the €5.5 million made available for capital projects in Traveller housing for 2016, just €1.62 million has been drawn down, according to figures from the Department of Housing.

The apparent under-spend on Traveller housing comes despite the fact that 1,396 families – 5,584 Traveller adults and children – are living in overcrowded or unsafe accommodation.

Between 2013 and 2014, the number of Traveller families living by the side of the road, often without running water, toilets or electricity – increased by 89 to 534.

The biggest spender on Traveller housing so far this year has been Tipperary County Council, which had a capital allocation of €900,000 and drew down €1.06 million.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council, with an allocation of €1.4 million, drew down €238,861.

Kerry County Council, which was allocated €57,000, drew down €198,730, while Kilkenny County Council, allocated €377,500, drew down €107,356.

Galway County Council, which was allocated €117,000, has drawn down €3,810.

However, most local authorities have drawn down nothing this year, while some have drawn down neither this year’s allocation nor that for last year.

For instance, Clare County Council, in whose area the latest figures show there were 10 families living by the side of the road in 2015, spent none of the €37,000 allocated to it last year and none of the €200,000 allocated to it this year.

Kildare County Council, allocated €200,000 both this year and last year, drew down nothing either year.

Some 23 Traveller families are living by the side of the road in the council’s area and three are sharing housing.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, in whose area 10 people died in a fire at an unauthorised halting site in October last year, spent €1.6 million on Traveller housing last year.

It was allocated €419,095 for Traveller housing this year but has drawn down nothing.

However, the authority does have a number of Traveller housing projects under way, including a group housing scheme for the survivors of last year’s fire, who are currently living on a temporary site in Ballyogan.

The new scheme will be completed next year and the costs will be recouped then.

In Wicklow County Council’s area, the number of Traveller families living by the side of the road increased from two in 2013 to 14 last year, according to Department of Housing figures. Allocated €63,097 for Traveller housing last year, it spent €27,891.

It was allocated €46,000 for Traveller housing this year, but has drawn down nothing so far.

However, a spokesman for Wicklow County Council said: “A full claim for recoupment is being processed at the moment.”

South Dublin County Council, allocated €63,000 this year, said it has overspent, although it has yet to draw down any funding.

A spokesman said: “We . . . have fully claimed the allocation. We will be submitting a claim for the over-expenditure.”

Sinn Féin spokesman on housing, Eoin Ó Broin, described the figures as “concerning” and called on Minister for Housing Simon Coveney to find alternative ways of ensuring local authorities provide Traveller accommodation, as mandated in legislation.