Lotto winner pledges to use funds to fight homelessness

A woman who scooped €500,000 in the National Lottery has pledged to use winnings to help the homeless.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is from Co Dublin. She won the Daily Million Plus prize in the 9pm draw on Saturday.

“This win is for all of those people in Dublin who struggle to find a bed at night,” she said.

“As a proud Dublin woman, it breaks my heart to see so many ordinary decent people become homeless in our city.

“To celebrate my win, I will spend today visiting as many homeless people as I can to assist them financially. In the long term, I will commit to a plan to help as many as I can.”

The woman bought her ticket at the Newstime shop in Palmerstown in Dublin 20 on the day of the draw. “I don’t usually play the Daily Million draw,” she said.

‘Spur of the moment’

“It was a spur of the moment decision when I was buying my Lotto ticket.

“I was checking my Lotto numbers at 9.30pm on Saturday night when I remembered my Daily Million ticket. I went absolutely mad. I phoned all of my friends and we were all in the Shelbourne Hotel by 10pm sipping champagne.”