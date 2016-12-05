Locals block workers from starting social housing build

Attempts to start work on a €12 million social housing project in Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot had to be abandoned on Monday after residents blocked access to he site.

Voluntary housing body, Co-operative Housing Ireland, was due to start construction on 72 two-storey three-bed houses at a a Dublin City Council-owned site at Cherry Orchard Park in west Ballyfermot on Monday morning.

However, access to the site was blocked by residents who say the housing development will obliterate a memorial garden to deceased local people at the park.

In 2013, the Stone Soup Project was formed by local residents to clean up the site which, following years of neglect, had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour. They have since created a community garden on the land, including a grotto, and have planted trees as memorials to local people who died.

“Two trucks and about eight or nine workers arrived at about 7am this morning, but we blocked the road with cars to stop them accessing the site,” a spokesman for Stone Soup Project said.

“The gardaí were called and asked us would we move, but we held our ground and they didn’t make any arrests as it was a peaceful protest,” he said.

The workers waited at the site until about 2pm, but then left, he said. “I’m sure they’ll come back, but we will be here every day and we are determined to stop them coming on site. Gardaí have suggested mediation and we are happy to talk to anyone.”

A spokesman for Co-operative Housing Ireland confirmed that workers had been unable to access the site.

‘Sorely needed’

“They did try and access the site today, but were prevented, so they will try again tomorrow. Housing is sorely needed in the area.”

He said he was not aware of any offer of mediated talks with the residents.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste said he had voted against the housing plans.

“This area has serious underlying problems. Apart from one local newsagents, there are no shops, the school is full to bursting.

“Lumping more housing in is just foolish, particularly given what the community has done to transform this wasteland that had been abandoned by the council.”

Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan said he appreciated the work done by the group, but said the housing was badly needed.

“Dublin is in the midst of an unprecedented housing crisis. Ballyfermot is one of the areas most in need of housing.”