Late cyclist’s brother supports call for safety funding

The brother of a woman who died last month after a lorry hit her as she was cycling to work, is supporting calls for increased Government funding for safer infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

Donna Fox (30) was cycling near the junction of Seville Place and Guild Street in Dublin’s north inner city when she was struck by a lorry shortly before 11am on September 6th.

Neil Fox said he and his family were trying to piece their lives back together after their terrible loss and were still in deep shock.

“Accidents happen in the blink of an eye, very suddenly, in a moment but their effects are far reaching and go on for a very long time. We are at very start of that challenge, to somehow piece our lives together after such a tremendous shock,” he told The Irish Times.

“Donna was a gift to everyone she met and her loss breaks my heart.”

Ms Fox had been wearing a cycling helmet at the time of the crash, and was an experienced cyclist he said. “But it’s important that it is remembered that in most cases wearing a helmet can greatly increase odds of survival in such an accident. Donna was beyond unlucky.”

He said he supported calls for an increase in funding for cyclist and pedestrian safety especially in cities.

Dublin Cycling Campaign and Cyclist.ie held a protest rally outside the Department of Transport on Monday evening over the lack of safe cycling infrastructure and cycle-awareness training for motorists.

They are calling on the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to devote more of the transport budget to cycling infrastructure. Under the 2016-2021 transport capital plan, the proposed level of investment in “active transport modes” which included walking as well as cycling, is less than 1 per cent of the proposed transport budget.

The campaigners are calling for better road infrastructure for cyclists, increased funding for the cycle-to-work scheme in the upcoming budget, and for the scheme to be extended to the unemployed. They are also calling for improved driver training in relation to awareness and acceptance of cyclists on the road.

“I applaud all who are trying to make safety measures and cycling allocation a priority and hope Minister Ross and others in Government will take this campaign on board,” Mr Fox said.