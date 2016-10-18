JobBridge to close to new applicants, Varadkar says

The controversial JobBridge employment scheme is to be closed off for new applicants from Friday, Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar has said.

The Minister made the announcement as a review of the programme, which sought to give unemployed access to work experience, was published on Tuesday.

The report said JobBridge was very successful in helping unemployed people from all age groups to return to the jobs market, and was viewed positively by most of those taking part.

The scheme has faced criticism for making people work lengthy hours for little gain since its introduction and there have been allegations of employers using it as a means of finding cheap labour.

The scheme was set up by Mr Varadkar’s predecessor Joan Burton, in 2011, to provide work experience for graduates. Interns worked for between six and nine months, for 30-40 hours per week, for an additional €52.50 on top of unemployment allowances.

The report into the scheme, by Indecon, said JobBridge had served its purpose and should be replaced with a new programme with a stronger focus on skills, paying at least the minimum wage, and focusing on those unemployed for at least six months.

“The Indecon report shows that JobBridge has helped around two thirds of participants, some 38,000 unemployed people from all age groups, to re-enter the jobs market. Although it was far from perfect, looked at in the round, it was a real success,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said JobBridge was came in at the height of the economic crash when both youth unemployment and emigration were soaring as unemployed people could not get work experience without losing their benefits and employers could not afford to take on new staff.

“The economy and labour markets have changed dramatically for the better since then. Employers are hiring again, there are lots of jobs available, unemployment is down from over 15 per cent to under 8 per cent, and the Live Register is under 300,000 for the first time since 2008.”

Mr Varadkar said those currently on the programme would be able to complete their internship.