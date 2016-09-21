Irish blogger is using Snapchat to document her child’s birth

An Irish make-up artist and blogger is using Snapchat to document the birth of her first child.

Grace Mongey, better known as Faces by Grace, has thousands of followers on the video messaging app.

She has used the platform to speak out about her depression and anxiety in the past.

On Wednesday morning, she told her Snapchat followers she was going into labour and that she would be documenting the birth of her first child on the app.

In recent months, Ms Mongey has shared details of her pregnancy with her followers.

On Tuesday night, she told her followers she thought her waters had broken and that she had experienced contractions.

Ms Mongey then posted a video in which she can be seen going into hospital with her partner Christopher and in the delivery room.

Her most recent posts on Snapchat tell her followers that she has taken an epidural and how much she was dilated.

Her Snapchat username is @facebygrace23