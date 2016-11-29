Ireland world’s ninth most generous nation, says group
Myanmar tops Charities Aid Foundation’s worldwide index released on Giving Tuesday
Ireland was ranked number nine among countries worldwide for donating money to charity, volunteering time and helping a stranger. File photograph: Getty Images
Ireland is the ninth most generous country in the world according to the Charities Aid Foundation.
Today is Giving Tuesday, a global day for giving back and donating to charity.
The idea behind #GivingTuesday is to encourage people, charities and businesses to donate time, money or their voice to help a good cause.
THE 10 MOST GENEROUS NATIONS #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/7AyPb9EAqx— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 29, 2016
According to the New York Times, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has since grown into a global movement of fundraising for non-profit groups; collection drives for food, blood and clothing banks; and even random acts of kindness.
Ireland joined the #GivingTuesday movement in 2014 when it was brought here by mycharity.ie.
Ireland was ranked number nine among countries worldwide for donating money to charity, volunteering time and helping a stranger.
Myanmar is ranked first in the World Giving Index 2016, having held the top spot on its own in 2015 and jointly with the USA in 2014.
The hashtag #GivingTuesdayIreland has been used by Irish charity Twitter accounts to encourage more people to donate the time or money to good causes.