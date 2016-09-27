Information sought on missing 16-year-old girl in Cork

Gardaí have asked the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Alexandra Karkuszova (16) who went missing in Cork last week.

Ms Karkuszova, who is originally from Slovakia, was last seen on Liberty Street in Cork city on September 21st, 2016.

The teenager is described as being five foot tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black runners.

Ms Karkuszova had been living near the Youghal area when she went missing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 4946200 or any Garda station.