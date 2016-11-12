Ibrahim Halawa trial adjourned for 16th time in Egypt

The trial of Ibrahim Halawa, the young Irishman who has been detained in Egypt for more than three years, has been adjourned for the 16th time.

Mr Halawa (20), who is from Firhouse in Dublin, has been in prison since August 2013, when he was arrested at the Fateh mosque in Cairo during protests against the ousting of then-president Mohamed Morsi.

He and 493 others have been put on mass trial, on serious charges which could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty. The proceedings have to date been adjourned 16 times and no evidence has been heard. About 80 of the defendants have been tried in absentia.

Mr Halawa’s case has been adjourned until December 13th, 2016, according to a tweet by his solicitor Darragh Mackin. The trial date is set for his 21st birthday. He was aged 17 when he was arrested.

Mr Mackin said his trial was adjourned due to the non appearance of a number of defendants. This was “indicative of the inherent shortcomings of mass trials” he wrote.

Executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O’Gorman said “Today’s adjournment proves once again that Ibrahim has no prospect of fair trial in #Egypt It is just obscene #FreeIbrahim”.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin described the latest delay as an intolerable injustice.

“Ibrahim has now had 16 trial dates over 1,181 days, and is no closer to justice than when this ordeal started. No evidence ever been presented against him and he has had no opportunity to present a defence. He was just 17 when arrested, but he may yet turn 21 in an Egyptian prison,” she said.

“Ibrahim’s trial process has been a litany of lies, obfuscation and abuse. We cannot allow this situation to continue. The Government must redouble its efforts to bring this young man home to Ireland,” she said.

