Ibrahim Halawa’s sister: ‘It is ridiculous that we have this continuing’

The sister of Ibrahim Halawa has expressed her disappointment at the fact that his trial has been adjourned for the 16th time.

She has called on the Government to do more to help secure the release of her brother, a young Irishman who has been detained in Egypt for more than three years.

Mr Halawa (20), who is from Firhouse in Dublin, has been in prison since August 2013, when he was arrested at the Fateh mosque in Cairo during protests against the ousting of then-president Mohamed Morsi.

He and 493 others have been put on mass trial, on serious charges which could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty. The proceedings have to date been adjourned 16 times and no evidence has been heard. About 80 of the defendants have been tried in absentia.

Mr Halawa’s case has been adjourned until December 13th, 2016, according to a tweet by his solicitor Darragh Mackin. The trial date is set for his 21st birthday. He was aged 17 when he was arrested.

Ibrahim’s sister, Somaia, said the fact that the trial had once again been deferred was “very disappointing” and that she did not believe the Government was putting enough pressure on the Egyptian government to secure her brother’s release.

“It is ridiculous that we have this continuing like this,” she said. “It is a show.” The true reason the trial was continually adjourned was that the Egyptian authorities knew there was no evidence against her brother, she said.

She said she had been told that a new judge was being assigned to the case, which could mean that the whole process will have to start from the beginning again. “The trial is not going to happen. There is no evidence.”

The Egyptian government had said it was going to release 200 to 300 peole whose trials have not yet been held, but her brother’s name was not on the list of those to be released that had been published in the Egyptian media.

Ms Halawa said that each time a trial date approaches, only for the trial to be further adjourned, it increases the family’s distress. She said her mother, Amina, was scheduled to meet with her son this Tuesday.

Mr Mackin said Ibrahim’s trial was adjourned due to the non appearance of a number of defendants. This was “indicative of the inherent shortcomings of mass trials” he wrote.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said Ireland’s Ambassador to Egypt Damien Cole led an Embassy observer team at the hearing .

He said his understanding was the delay was due to a number of defendants not being present in court and was linked to “heightened security concerns in Cairo, following planned protests in recent days”.

He said Mr Halawa’s return as soon as possible was a priority and the Government was using “every possible opportunity” to underline concerns with Egytian authorities.

Mr Halawa’s lawyers had submissed an application for his return, which Ireland is supporting and which the Taoiseach had asked the Egyptian president to consider, he said.

Mr Flanagan said he discussed the case with Egypt’s foreign minister on November 1st.

“Our embassy has been monitoring Ibrahim’s health and welfare since his detentionand Ambassador Cole raised the issue with the prison governor on his last visit to the prison. I welcome today’s order by the Judges that Ibrahim receive a full examination and that this be reported back to the court,” he said.

Executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O’Gorman said “Today’s adjournment proves once again that Ibrahim has no prospect of fair trial in #Egypt It is just obscene #FreeIbrahim”.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin described the latest delay as an intolerable injustice.

“Ibrahim has now had 16 trial dates over 1,181 days, and is no closer to justice than when this ordeal started. No evidence ever been presented against him and he has had no opportunity to present a defence. He was just 17 when arrested, but he may yet turn 21 in an Egyptian prison,” she said.

“Ibrahim’s trial process has been a litany of lies, obfuscation and abuse. We cannot allow this situation to continue. The Government must redouble its efforts to bring this young man home to Ireland,” she said.

