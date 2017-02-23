Ibrahim Halawa moved to prison hospital after falling ill

The family of Ibrahim Halawa, who has been held without trial in Egypt for almost four years, say he has been moved to a prison hospital.

The 21-year-old, who is reportedly on hunger strike, was transferred from prison in Egypt on Tuesday after falling ill. His family in Dublin said he was being treated for a heart condition.

Mr Halawa, an Irish citizen, was detained in a mosque near Ramses Square in Cairo as the Muslim Brotherhood held a “day of rage” over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi in August 2013. He is being tried with more than 500 others. Their trial has been adjourned 19 times.

The Halawa family said he was on hunger strike and had been refusing water. They said the prison hospital facilities were very poor and his room had no access to sunlight.

The family said they appreciated what the Irish Government had been doing for him, but felt it “must do something different and be tougher”.

“It’s time they put a deadline on this,” the family said in a statement.

“His health is not good. He is on hunger strike. How much longer? We feel that we are losing him.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the statement and was looking into the family’s claims.