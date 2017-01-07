Hotel set to house refugees linked to other Ballaghaderreen properties

The disused hotel in Ballaghaderreen that is to be turned into a emergency reception centre was acquired by a development company that has also bought a number of other properties in the Co Roscommon town.

Combin Properties Limited, c/o Remcoll Capital, Bandon, Co Cork, bought the former 40-bed Abbeyfield Hotel in July 2015.

It is understood an associated company also acquired more than 50 houses in the nearby River Oaks estate for about €500,000 last year. Combin is not a registered Irish company. There is a company of that name in Bermuda.

The directors of Remcoll, with a registered address in Swords, Co Dublin, are Melanie McGarry, Lausanne, Switzerland, and Paul Collins, Bandon.

On its website Remcoll says it discovers and manages investment “gems” in the Republic of Ireland. “In a short time leveraging our experience and knowledge we have established an enviable track record.”

Combin Properties is also involved with nursing home projects in Ashbourne, Co Meath, and Carnew, Co Wicklow. Attempts to contact representatives of Remcoll or Combin were not successful.

The former Abbeyfield Hotel, which boasted a swimming pool among other facilities, was built during the Celtic Tiger and closed in late 2010. It has remained closed since.