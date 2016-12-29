Homelessness activists take over Finglas building containing 60 apartments

Homelessness activists have taken over an unoccupied building in Finglas, Co Dublin containing 60 apartments.

The group, which call themselves Premier Love Project, are not part of the Home Sweet Home group which took over the Apollo House earlier this month, but are associated with it, they say.

The apartment building – which they occupied on Wednesday night – is located on the site of the old Premier Dairies on the Finglas Road.

Colin McGettrick, a member of the group, posted a video of the takeover on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday morning, in which he called on other groups around the country to take over Nama-owned buildings.

He told The Irish Times the group is asking people who have been on a waiting list for 10 years or more to come to the property where they will be given accommodation.

“I’ve been on the housing list for 17 years and still haven’t been housed,” Mr McGettrick said. “There are people out there living in tents, cars, vans, that’s who we want to ideally house.”

“There are people dying on our streets and there are people being treated like dogs. There’s people in desperate circumstances out there. Austerity has ripped people apart. There are people in their graves over this government’s policies and that’s what is driving us. We want to change the housing policy in this country whatever way we can. We’re going to keep on occupying Nama buildings.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Sweet Home group in Apollo House said they only heard of the Finglas takeover on Thursday morning, but that they are “in solidarity” with it.

“The key thing now for us, whatever banner it’s under, Home Sweet Home, or anything else, that this is now a movement of public intervention in homelessness,” Emily Duffy said. “This definitely part of the national movement that is been built around homelessness.”