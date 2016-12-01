Homeless crisis: 62 extra emergency beds to be available in Dublin

A new emergency night service that will provide 62 beds for homeless people is to open in Dublin city in the coming weeks.

The announcement coincides with the two-year anniversary of Jonathan Corrie who died outside Leinster House in the winter of 2014 as the number of people becoming homeless continues to rise.

Depaul Ireland, a charity supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, said services will run from a hostel on Little Britain Street from 6.30pm every day.

There will be 40 beds for men, 12 for women, five for couples and five “high dependency” beds for people with high support needs.

The latest figures from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive show 142 people were found sleeping rough in the capital on the night of November 22nd, during the official “winter rough sleeper count”.

This number is an increase of 40 per cent since spring and more than 50 per cent since last winter.

The numbers also found 77 people sleeping on roll-out mats in the Merchants Quay night cafe, bringing the number of adults unable to access an emergency bed to 219.

Serious situation

Chief executive of Depaul Kerry Anthony said the extra beds to help 67 people were essential for the safety of those at risk of sleeping rough in Dublin.

“Today marks the second anniversary of Jonathan Corrie’s death, and the homelessness situation in Ireland is more pressing than ever before. These beds are a vital emergency response as the cold months settle in,” she said.

“It is Depaul’s aim that our new service is not only a roof over a person’s head, but that every person who enters the service will be helped to access supports and take steps to move away from homelessness.”

The service will accept referrals from Dublin City Council’s central placement service and close from 10am- 6.30pm.

People using the hostel will have access to meals, showers and a limited laundry service.

Ms Anthony urged the Government to accelerate its efforts to social and affordable housing.

“ Without bricks and mortar, it will be impossible to lessen the number of people coming through our doors,” she said.

The service is part an announcement from the homeless executive of the 230 additional emergency beds for adults in Dublin to open by Friday, December 9th.